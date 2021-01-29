Student senate introduces prison divestment bill, passes bill calling for censure of McMorris Rodgers

The ASUW Student Senate introduced a bill Tuesday calling on the university to fully divest from prison labor. The UW currently purchases all Housing & Food Services (HFS) dorm furniture from Correctional Industries.
The bill’s sponsor, senator Eva Hudack, argued this violates the UW Supplier Code of Conduct, which mandates that the “supplier shall not use coerced or forced labor.”
“We’re spending millions of dollars so that private companies can benefit while the people actually working are making nowhere even close to minimum wage,” Hudack said.
In Washington state, incarcerated workers are paid a minimum of $0.65 per hour and a maximum of $1.70 per hour.
In 2019, in response to demands from United Students Against Sweatshops, UW President Ana Mari Cauce argued Correctional Industries was found not to be in violation of the university’s supplier code because Washington state does not consider prisoners as employees.
In the letter, Cauce explains “while the 13th amendment of the U.S. Constitution forbids forced labor or ‘involuntary servitude,’ it explicitly makes an exception for those convicted of a crime.”
Though state law requires public universities and other state agencies to consider bids from suppliers of goods produced by inmate work programs, the UW is not required to purchase from inmate work programs.
“Outside of the state law, UW could commit to not ever buying from prison industries,” director of university affairs Clara Coyote said. “As far as the financial impact, we should not be benefiting off of slave labor, so there’s no question there.”
The ASUW Board of Directors passed a bill in 2017 in support of prison divestment, and again the same year as a section in the Black Lives Matter Resolution. Last year’s ASUW legislative agenda included a section to lobby against prioritization of prison labor at the state level.
Following first readings, the bill was sent to the general affairs committee, where amendments will take place next week.
After a short debate, senators passed a bill in support of censuring Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican from Spokane, for voting against the impeachment of former President Donald Trump. Amendments included the addition of a clause highlighting the number of Washington state residents enrolled as UW students, as well as a clause noting Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s reasons for voting to impeach.
The ASUW Student Senate meets via Zoom webinar on Tuesdays 5-7 p.m. PST. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
Reach Assistant News Editor Annie Denton at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anniesdenton
