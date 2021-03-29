Researchers reconstruct historical groundfish population using vessel logbooks

Marine science poses a challenge to researchers, particularly when it comes to the accessibility of information. In the Puget Sound, active data on fish populations was not properly maintained until 1990, leaving modern-day marine biologists, conservationists, and associated researchers with a gap in the region’s history.
“There was really little sense to know what the natural state of the system was, and it makes it really really hard to do things like say, ‘Let's set an ecological restoration target’ when you don't know what the potential of the system really is,” Tim Essington, a professor at the School of Aquatics and Fisheries, said.
In January, Essington and a team of researchers published their work in the Marine Ecological Progress Series (MEPS), breaking down the historical reconstruction of the Puget Sound groundfish community.
According to Dayv Lowry, co-author of the study and marine biologist with the U.S. Navy, significant factors contribute to the lack of data on many species of Puget Sound fish populations, including a lack of public interest, attention, and capital.
“When you are an ugly, poor, sad, little flatfish sitting on the bottom, very few people care about you,” Lowry said. “There was a lot of time in there where there was no fishery interest in a lot of these species, and it was recognized that they were important to the ecology of the area, but the species themselves didn’t really draw much attention.”
In 2003, Essington said he was surprised at the lack of information available and began searching for a creative substitute for the long-lost data. According to Essington, the idea of utilizing old vessel logbooks to backfill information came about by word of mouth among his peers.
“It provided a context about how the system has changed through time, what the natural patterns of variability versus the unnatural patterns of variability are,” Essington said.
According to Essington, the logbooks featured data collected from trawls (large fishing nets), which included catch size, information on species diversity and frequency, maturity levels, and additional notes on details like locations.
In this most recent publication, the work is focused on groundfish populations in the region. Groundfish are sensitive to a variety of species and exist in abundance, making them effective subjects for the reconstruction effort, Essington said.
The publication was initially intended to be much more comprehensive than its groundfish focus, and the team had hoped to apply the logbook strategy to shellfish communities or surface-level marine organism populations, according to Essington.
“The other thing that we are starting to do right now is actually trying to get a better sense of what have been the changes in near shore habitats, because those are the habitats probably most affected by human activities,” Essington said.
The impact of the fishing industry is also reflected in the data. Overfished and unmonitored populations, such as the Pacific cod, have been decimated in the region, according to Essington.
“Really, it was a kind of a gut check,” Lowry said. “We have been doing a lot of things to this ecosystem for decades.”
According to Lowry, many interpretations of this publication have centered on the doom and gloom of the content, but Lowry said that the message here is about the complexity of the Puget Sound’s marine ecosystem, and taking the steps necessary to evaluate the community’s impact on those populations.
The utilization of vessel logbooks has provided a backbone for further understanding in local marine populations, and according to Lowry, the use of this novel statistical approach will service the future conservation and maintenance of life in the Puget Sound.
“Knowing that you had an impact 40 to 50 years ago and expecting that everything is better — well, no,” Lowry said. “For the most part, these fish are halfway through their life cycle at best. The ones that did survive, you have to put some dedicated effort into protecting them for another 40 to 50 years so that they can produce the next generation and get some momentum.”
Reach contributing writer Nolan Anderson at news@dailyuw.com Twitter: njanderson12
