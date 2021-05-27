ASUW Office of Government Relations debriefs on state legislative session

ASUW director of legislative affairs Phoebe Walker gave an overview of state lobbying efforts this session at the student senate meeting Tuesday.
Walker serves as the main lobbyist for the Office of Government Relations (OGR) and spent winter quarter lobbying for UW student interests at the Washington state Legislature. The state legislative session typically runs from early January to March or April.
This session’s legislative priorities for ASUW included increasing access to healthcare, reallocating resources around campus safety, and providing support for sexual assault prevention and care.
Notable healthcare legislation passed includes HB 1009, which mandates any student health plan providing coverage for maternity care must provide equivalent coverage for abortion services.
This closed a loophole passed in the 2018 Reproductive Parity Act, which required any Washington state health plan providing coverage for maternity care to provide equivalent coverage for abortion services. Student health plans were mistakenly exempt in the original legislation.
HB 1273, an unfunded mandate requiring all K-12 schools and institutions of higher education to make free menstrual products available in bathrooms, was also passed.
“We advocated for a trans-inclusive amendment and we were able to get that passed, and that was very exciting,” Walker said, referring to an addition that extended the mandate to men’s bathrooms or health rooms for schools without gender-neutral bathrooms.
One of the biggest disappointments of the session, Walker said, was the failure of the Student Healthcare Budget Proviso, which would have created a “task force to study state-wide student access to affordable healthcare and behavioral healthcare.”
Next session, the OGR will plan on reintroducing the proviso, and mental health legislation will be a top lobbying priority, according to Walker.
Several House bills related to policing were passed, including a bill banning “the use of chokeholds, neck restraints, unleashed police dogs, no-knock warrants, military equipment, and the practice of officers intentionally concealing their badges,” and a bill requiring “law enforcement agencies to report officer misconduct to prosecuting authorities.”
Though a measure expanding the rights of sexual assault survivors was passed this session, Walker said she hopes for more preventative legislation in the future. The OGR is currently working with ASUW Bothell on a sexual assault prevention bill, which will be sponsored by Rep. Emily Wicks, Walker said.
