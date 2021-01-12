Evans School graduate students conduct capstone project on King County’s COVID-19 response

Seattle, WA (98195)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.