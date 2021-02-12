Protein-based biosensors illuminate a future of cheap, accessible COVID-19 testing

Researchers from the UW Institute for Protein Design have developed biosensors that can detect the COVID-19 virus and antibodies in a matter of minutes, according to a recent paper. Bioengineering graduate student Alfredo Quijano-Rubio and postdoctoral scholar Andy Yeh, both authors of the paper, said they plan on adapting this technology to the format of a small device that can be sold in pharmacies.
According to Quijano-Rubio, he and Yeh work on designing de novo proteins — proteins which are created from scratch rather than repurposed from sequences found in nature — at the UW’s Baker Lab. They led a team to design proteins that switch from a closed dark state to an open luminescent state when they detect certain proteins, such as the SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and the spike protein from the virus.
“Instead of using natural proteins, taking from other organisms and repurposing them to create biosensors, we actually designed them in the computer,” Quijano-Rubio said.
After modeling a protein with the computer software Rosetta, researchers synthesized the DNA that encodes the designed protein, expressed it in bacteria, and mixed it with simulated nasal fluid or serum samples, Quijano-Rubio said. If the target molecule is present, the sensor switches to its open state and starts to glow.
Currently, reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) tests are used to determine, respectively, whether someone is currently infected with the COVID-19 virus or if their body has produced antibodies to fight it, according to the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine. Yeh said he and Quijano-Rubio have designed proteins that are capable of doing both while streamlining the entire process.
Performing an ELISA test requires multiple steps, including immobilizing the target protein and adding primary and secondary antibodies, Yeh said. According to a news release from UW Medicine, RT-PCR tests are no less complicated, requiring specialized equipment and scarce lab supplies to perform genetic amplification.
In comparison, by using biosensors, scientists could simply mix them with samples collected from patients and read the signals after a few minutes. This would expedite COVID-19 testing and help contain transmission, Yeh said.
According to Yeh, the ease with which this test can be performed indicates it has potential to be translated into a format that can be done at home.
He added that the team is currently working on making the tests cheap and accessible for the general public. In the next six months, they hope to create a device that people can use to test themselves at home and receive almost immediate results, similar to a pregnancy test.
Because the core technology of the team’s research is so new — by contrast, the ELISA test was invented in 1971 — they have not yet collected data on how it performs in comparison to other diagnostic tests. However, they have shown that the sensors do not react to antibodies that target other viruses and thus can avoid false-positive test results.
Both researchers said they hope to emphasize how important advancing basic science is. They said they had already been developing this biosensor technology for around two years, so when the pandemic hit, it was the perfect opportunity to apply their work to the real world.
“The reason why right now people can get the vaccine so quickly, that’s because we have ten years of basic science accumulated,” Yeh said. “Once we have a problem that we have to solve, we have the tools to do that.”
Even before COVID-19, the researchers demonstrated the versatility of their technology by developing biosensors to detect various other proteins, such as Her2, which is associated with some forms of breast cancer, and an antibody against the hepatitis B virus.
“We really hope that we can keep expanding this and, many years from now, use this as a general platform for very quickly and cheaply detecting many diseases,” Quijano-Rubio said.
