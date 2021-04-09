Asian Alliance for Mental Health seeks to de-stigmatize

Anti-Asian attacks are rising in America alongside worries for the safety of Asian communities.
The UW’s Asian Alliance for Mental Health (AAMH) seeks to provide a space for mental health discussions among those affected by these recent events. The RSO’s mission is to “de-stigmatize mental health through open dialogue and multimedia storytelling to bring visibility to mental health issues within Asian communities.”
“I think they need to be more represented so we can break the stigma associated with Asians in America,” UW undergraduate Eng Kwa said.
Jordan Wong, a microbiology undergraduate, believes the hope that people have that society will go back to “normal” is long gone.
“They say they want things to go back to normal, but, maybe what they don’t understand is that normal was where we were at before,” Wong said. “You still had Asian hate and Black communities being targeted.”
Victoria Chen, a public relations officer for the Alliance, said the club looks to familiarize members with mental health and the cultural contexts behind it.
“From my own experience, and many other people’s experiences, they felt like mental health was often left out of the discussion when it came to dealing with our own lives,” Chen said.
AAMH wants to support the Asian community by having workshops based around culture-oriented topics where students can engage in deep conversations and expect to discuss anything on their minds. Healing circles are also core to the club’s mission, as they provide a safe space for students to connect on a deeper level, Chen said.
AAMH expands its reach for students through multimedia storytelling and informative posts on the club’s official Instagram page. AAMH’s Instagram teams up with Pup Support, an RSO that provides mental health resources for students, to post content on Instagram for both of the respective pages.
After the Atlanta shootings, AAMH and Pup Support ran an art fundraiser, which ended April 9, to give back to the Asian community and follow their mission of educating on mental health. All of the proceeds went to the Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) in Seattle.
“Since ACRS plays a huge role in helping people in our Asian communities locally to deal with mental health and talking through their problems, it’s especially vital during this time,” Chen said.
Nick San, co-leader of AAMH, said the fundraiser was a way for the club to cope with recent events and focus its attention on helping Asian communities.
The club plans to improve its social media presence in order to connect and support as many people as possible. From addressing the “model minority” myth to providing support for navigating academic pressures, AAMH hopes to be an open space for those who want to share their voice.
AAMH is always available for students to join and usually meets on Tuesdays from six to seven on Zoom.
“If one person is able to feel more comfortable being themselves with their mental health, or if one person feels comfortable enough to reach out to us or other resources, then we feel in some way our job has been fulfilled,” San said.
Reach reporter Shamaar Thomas at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ThomasShamaar
