Allen School doctoral student Samia Ibtasam named AAUW fellow

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) has recently named Samia Ibtasam, a doctoral student at the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science and Engineering, as an AAUW International Fellow.
Currently working in the Information and Communication Technology for Development (ICTD) Lab, Ibtasam studies the effects of gender on finance and technology, according to her website.
The AAUW award, which offers a grant of $18,000 to $30,000 to fellows, is given to graduate and postgraduate students with a committed interest in helping women and girls.
Ibtasam has been researching technology and its effects on women for the past 10 years, she said. Before coming to the UW, she designed systems for maternal, natal, and child health in Pakistan, creating technologies assisting new mothers by providing accessible information.
Her current research, according to Ibtasam, is trying to improve engagement in users who are new to technologies.
“When we think of [the] digital divide, we think either people don’t know technology or they know it,” Ibtasam said. “My research actually tells you there’s an entire spectrum of users — those who are new to technology, those who are training them, those who are buying it for them, and those who are helping them navigate them.”
Ibtasam said that new users will often rely on instructions from others in their households or their own memories, meaning that users often only utilize recent or frequent features when alone. She said her research proposes that “the [device-provided training] can then help users improve their learning or help them recall those features they don’t know.”
The journey to her research proposal also centered around user engagement, specifically within financial applications like Venmo or Splitwise. While doing field work in Pakistan, Ibtasam found that reactions to these applications varied widely by gender.
Women reacted differently than men to these mobile wallet apps; women were comfortable making smaller transactions, while bigger transactions were “men’s transactions,” Ibtasam said.
“Women had a lot more limitations which were stopping their financial application use,” Ibtasam said. “They had limited access to devices, limited ownership to devices, limited access to funds to spend on these mobile devices … If a woman is not allowed to own a smartphone, what would a Venmo do for her?”
Seeing the gender divide in the use of financial apps in Pakistan is what led Ibtasam to her current research work.
“I realized that … technology is not just a person in front of a phone,” she said. “It’s not like everybody has a phone in front of them; there are different ranges of use. Some people share it with their family, some people are pros at it, some people are just beginning to learn it, and some people only know the start call and end call features.”
ICTD as a field often relies on the assumption that people within the household or the younger generations will assist the user when issues arise, according to Ibtasam. With her research, she hopes that the technology can provide assistance to the user when others are not readily available.
“That’s something that I hope my work can achieve,” Ibtasam said. “How can we support [the user] when the younger generation is absent or not there, and how can we engage the users in the long run… I hope that we can minimize the reliance on these human actors.”
Reach contributing writer Natalie Roy at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nataliedroy
