ASUW BOD hears new student conduct process

The ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) passed a bevy of hiring and other administrative bills at their April 29 meeting. Some of the bills passed included a hint at a cautious return to normalcy for next school year, hiring mechanics for the ASUW Bike Shop in the HUB, and approving a fee increase for the U-PASS transit program suspended during the pandemic.
The BOD also heard a proposal from the student senate to create a new process for hearing discrimination and conduct allegations for students and staff.
Joint Judicial Jury
Board Bill 5.14, a student senate proposal to create a “Joint Judicial Jury” composed of students and staff to investigate and decide on student and faculty misconduct allegations, was sent back to the senate.
The joint judicial jury system would establish two panels, a jury and a supreme court. The jury would hear all allegations of discrimination and “charges that violate the University of Washington’s mission statement” and would be empowered to hand down any “disciplinary actions that they see fit” within the UW’s bylaws. Those being investigated by the jury could also choose to have their cases handled by the supreme court alone.
Students and staff would be issued a summons to serve on the jury, though they could opt out if they choose.
The supreme court, the system’s upper body, would consist of representatives from the student and faculty senates, leadership from the ASUW and the Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS), and UW administration. Its role would be to “oversee debate and facilitate the conversation with the jury,” according to the bill.
“Sadly-kind-of-not-sadly, there are no other universities or organizations that have this kind of system,” Michael Saunders, the bill’s sponsor, said. “I was more so hoping that the UW would focus on their innovative aspect and making sure that we push for things that are completely transformative as a university.”
Director of university affairs Clara Coyote, as a member of the Advisory Committee for Student Conduct, which advises the UW president and faculty council on student affairs on the student conduct process, had several comments on the proposal.
Coyote expressed concerns that the large workload and potentially graphic, sexual, or violent content involved in investigating conduct cases — the role of which currently falls to a UW office — may be overwhelming or off-putting to student jurors, and called for more non-ASUW voices on the supreme court.
Coyote was also concerned about student privacy.
“I still am of the opinion that if a student wanted to have no other students involved in their case, they should have that option,” Coyote said. “I just want a full opt-out option, because many students want to keep this very private.”
Other Notes & Passed Legislation
GPSS secretary Logan Jarrell asked for a discussion on “ASUW leadership and The Daily” after a controversial cartoon regarding ASUW elections prompted campus-wide emails from both the ASUW and The Daily.
“I believe that the greater board needs an explanation for the members who wrote that email and signed it as ASUW leadership without consulting the BOD, without consultation from the student senate,” Jarrell said.
ASUW President Camille Hattwig clarified the email was drafted after discussion “with the relevant on-campus impacted groups” for the purpose of standing “behind our candidates in their right to run as students with various identities,” but said a discussion on exactly how the response was drafted and sent was better done “outside of a BOD meeting.”
“Though I understand that some are displeased with the decision to send this to the whole campus, the reasoning behind that was because the racism was spread to the whole campus,” Hattwig said. “Especially in this moment, when Black students are already facing so much at the hands of our university, allowing something like this to slide without public response from the [student] government, I think, would have had a chilling effect on the involvement of marginalized, particularly Black students in student government going forward.”
Board Bill 5.15 signals the ASUW’s support for the Union of Academic Student Employees & Postdocs at the University of Washington (UAW 4121)’s bargaining demands. UAW 4121, which represents graduate and undergraduate academic student employees such as teaching assistants, research assistants, and tutors, is in the process of renegotiating its contract with the university.
“The bargaining process last occurred in 2018,” Jarrell said. “At that time, UAW 4121 had to go on strike to receive their current contract.”
The initial demands include an increase in compensation to match Seattle’s rising cost of living; providing health insurance and mental health resources; and improving diversity, leave opportunities, and campus climate.
Board Bill 5.16 approves, at the request of the Universal Student U-PASS Advisory Board due to rising transit costs, a fee increase to $92 for the U-PASS program for the 2021-2022 academic year and makes some administrative changes to the U-PASS memorandum of understanding. The U-PASS program provides free or discounted rides on local transit options like light rail, buses, and water taxis for UW students and faculty.
Board Bill 2.50 appoints Jessica Keane to the ASUW Judicial Committee, which advises the BOD on the legality of actions according to the ASUW constitution.
Board Bill 2.51 appoints Emma Washburn to the Library Fines Appeal Committee.
Board Bills 2.49, 2.52 and 2.53 hire Erin Pletcher, Jakob Luce, and Daniel Orsborn as bike mechanics for the ASUW Bike Shop.
Board Bills 2.54 and 2.55 hire Emily Glen and Toni Rende as the co-directors of the ASUW Sexual Assault and Relationship Violence Activists.
Board Bill 2.56 hires Nora Morsi as the program manager for the ASUW’s Office of Outreach and Involvement.
Board Bill 3.08 allocates $1,450 from the ASUW’s Joint Commissions Committee (JCC) fund to the Student Disability Commission and Black Student Commission for their collaborative event “Disability IS Diversity: A Conversation with Keah Brown.” The JCC consists mainly of diversity commissions within ASUW and the JCC fund is supported mainly through those commissions’ unused funds from previous years.
Board Bill 3.09 allocates $551.93 to TEDxUofW in reimbursement for technology costs incurred while hosting the TEDxUofW Meanwhile Conference. The money comes from the Special Appropriations Fund, which is available to all registered student organizations holding an eligible event.
The BOD meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. PST. The meeting schedule and links to join the Zoom webinar can be found on the ASUW website.
