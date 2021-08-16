Previewing the Class of 2025

In a few short weeks, the UW campus will welcome the new faces of its Class of 2025 — the first freshman class in a year that gets to walk down the tree-lined Quad, encounter Drumheller geese, and meet their classmates and professors truly face-to-face.
Until Census Day, which takes place on the second Friday of each quarter, the UW will not have the exact demographics of the incoming freshmen class. However, Director of Admissions Paul Seegert gave The Daily a preview of what’s expected.
“Our target was to have a similar number of students as we had last year, which is 7,000, but this year and last year — these two pandemic years — it’s just very, very difficult to predict exactly what’s going to happen in the end,” he said. “We expect to have fewer international students than we had last year and more U.S. nonresidents.”
The portion of resident (in-state) students is expected to be similar to that of previous years, according to the Office of Admissions website.
Along with potentially slimming down the number of students enrolled as part of the freshmen class, Seegert said the general uncertainty brought on by the pandemic was a likely cause for the reduction in applications from international students.
“I think in times of uncertainty, people tend to gravitate towards what is known and what is well known, and the University of Washington has a great reputation, so we have benefitted from that,” Seegert said.
Seegert said the UW and its peer institutions including UC Berkeley, UCLA, the University of Michigan, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, have seen fewer international students applying in recent years. With COVID-19, Seegert said, many international students may have preferred to stay in their home country, and out-of-state students gravitated toward familiar and large universities, like the UW.
“It’s a national trend I’ve heard of with other selective and well-known universities that [out-of-state] applications actually increased for many universities, like the University of Washington, that are well known and selective,” Seegert said, citing conversations with colleagues.
Last fall, the percentage of international students was 16.1%; that’s up from 11% in fall quarter 2011. The proportion of underrepresented students has gradually increased as well, in part due to the university’s recruitment efforts.
“The Multicultural Outreach & Recruitment team is what really focuses on recruiting underrepresented and/or first generation students,” Seegert said.
“One thing that is unique about the University of Washington is that the [Multicultural Outreach & Recruitment] team partners with admissions, but they are not admissions staff,” Seegert said. For example, the team will often reach out to newly admitted students to answer questions and help them with the process to confirm enrollment, he said.
“We would always like to improve on diversity, but there’s no specific goal,” Seegert said. “There’s no number that we’re aiming for.”
Reach contributing writer Lacey Robertson at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @laceynicolerob
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donatinghere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.