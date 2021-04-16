Taskar Center researchers propose framework for inclusive modeling of pedestrian experiences

In a recent paper, Nick Bolten, a postdoctoral researcher at the Taskar Center for Accessible Technology, and Taskar Center director Anat Caspi proposed a framework that would allow researchers to better model the diverse ways that people navigate and interact with the urban environment.
Many factors go into the routes pedestrians choose to take on a day-to-day basis, from the distance and speed they have to travel to the attributes of the path they’re taking. However, a one-size-fits-all approach is usually taken when analyzing questions of city-wide mobility, accounting for the preferences and mobility of only one or two groups.
This current model employed today does not accurately represent the wide variety of ways in which people get around or reflect the potential limitations that can affect mobility. This is what Bolten and Caspi’s proposed personalized pedestrian network analysis (PPNA) framework hopes to correct.
To promote inclusivity and specificity, the framework utilizes personal mobility profiles, which map the preferences of an individual or subpopulation as they are choosing their route. For example, potential factors could be wheelchair use, whether they prefer to use sidewalks, or the grade of hills in the area. These preferences are overlaid onto the existing infrastructure network to create a model better able to fully represent the pedestrian experience.
“We can also take that pedestrian description and that pedestrian network description and use it to say, ‘Here’s all the areas of the city that are easy to get around in, if you have all of these personal preferences, and these are the ones that are difficult to get around in if you have these personal preferences,’” Bolten said.
The proposed framework can serve as a general purpose tool for creating a more specific model to fill in gaps in the existing data. It could also have a wide range of potential applications, from city planning to advocacy work to simulating the impact of various infrastructure changes in the city, according to Bolten.
“You could try and analyze the environment and see which areas might need more infrastructure to include more groups,” Bolten said. ”You could specifically model that group and say, ‘This is how they get around; these are areas that are problem areas; these are areas maybe we should focus on,’ for kind of starting a conversation on improving infrastructure in that area.”
Researchers are also able to simulate various environment changes — such as adding a sidewalk or other accessibility features — using computer models and see the impact they would have on both a local and a network level, according to Bolten.
“In fact, we could come up with a theoretically optimal way to improve the city, which of course won't be perfect at all, but it’s a way to start having that conversation, to say, ‘This model says that if we added these sidewalks right here, we’d improve this network that much better,’” Bolten said. “And then you go to the community and ask them, ‘Hey, does this make sense for you?’”
