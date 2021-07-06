Looking back at historic Pacific Northwest heat wave

Just as things were beginning to return to a sense of normalcy following the pandemic, public health effects yet again dominated headlines in the final weekend of June when the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning across the whole of Washington state.
What unfolded was a heat wave unlike any other to affect the Pacific Northwest.
Seattle reached or surpassed 100 degrees Fahrenheit for three consecutive days, matching its total of 100 degree Fahrenheit readings over the past 127 years. The heat peaked Monday when the city reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit, setting a new record by five degrees Fahrenheit.
Hospital visits increased as a result of the heat. More than 100 patients visited UW Medicine with complications relating to prolonged or intense temperature exposure.
Although the elderly are often thought of as particularly susceptible to heat-related illnesses, many young people were admitted to the hospital due to the effects of the heat, according to Dr. Daniel Henning from UW Medicine emergency medicine.
“We definitely saw some people who maybe didn’t have the ability to escape the heat at all,” Henning said. “Or who decided that they would do the things that they would normally do, like go for a walk or get out or whatever and kind of ended up in that way. They were exposed to the heat in a way they may not have anticipated or prepared for.”
Henning also said that people with chronic illnesses such as asthma were admitted at the hospital after the extreme temperatures exacerbated their underlying conditions.
Experts believe that there were close to 100 heat-related deaths across Washington and Oregon, while the count in British Columbia, Canada was even more extreme, with initial estimates close to 300 deaths.
While the temperatures are certainly above and beyond what many thought was possible for a temperate climate such as Seattle or Portland, the impacts of climate change continue to come in extreme forms. Further greenhouse gas emissions will not only lead to warming of the average temperatures of Earth, but also more extreme weather events.
In Seattle, there is a lot to prepare for as heat waves become more frequent in the future. First, many buildings and homes, including those at the UW, are not equipped with air conditioning. Student housing at the UW, including the newest Housing and Food Service dorm rooms on north and west campus, are not air conditioned and frequently surpass 80 degrees Fahrenheit, even in the springtime.
Local infrastructure was also challenged during the recent heat wave. The pavement on many of Washington’s major roadways, including I-5, buckled in multiple places due to the unusual weather conditions.
Rural agricultural areas have suffered through major crop damage to berries, cherries, and other harvestable crops. A new study from the University of Colorado found that current projections to crop damage due to future heat waves may be underestimating the effects by nearly 10 times.
And for hospitals like UW Medicine, unless people change their habits during major weather events, emergency room visits will certainly climb.
“We actually see that a lot of people are injured by these kinds of environmental conditions, part of that is just by thinking that it doesn’t affect them, ” Henning said. “The biggest thing that I would want people to do going forward when it’s hot like this is change your schedule. Only get out and do things in the morning or later on at night, hunker down, and take a pause for a little bit so you stay safe.”
