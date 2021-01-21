UW Medicine welcomes Dr. Ben Danielson amid Seattle Children’s Hospital racism investigation

Local physician Dr. Ben Danielson is joining the UW Medicine ranks just two months after resigning as medical director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic (OBCC) in Seattle’s Central District after alleging racism from Seattle Children’s Hospital leadership.
Danielson will practice with the department of pediatrics in the UW School of Medicine, according to CEO Dr. Paul Ramsey.
“I am very pleased to inform you that Dr. Ben Danielson will be actively engaged with us as he continues his appointment in the Department of Pediatrics,” Ramsey said in a written statement to UW Medicine leadership. “We are moving Ben’s practice plan membership from CUMG (Children's University Medical Group) to UWP (UW Physicians), and he will continue to practice as a pediatrician on a part time basis at a new practice site. Ben is in the process of planning a very exciting new program that will advance health equity. I have been working directly with Ben over the past month on this planning, and Ben and I look forward to providing more information over the coming weeks as the plans mature.”
Danielson’s relationship with the UW and Seattle runs decades deep. A 1992 graduate of UW Medicine, Danielson went on to complete his residency with Seattle Children’s and eventually lead OBCC. He was the featured speaker at the 2018 UW commencement ceremony and has served as a clinical professor in the department of pediatrics at the UW School of Medicine.
"We are thrilled that we could play a role in keeping Dr. Danielson in our community where he has done such great work for decades," UW President Ana Mari Cauce said in a statement to the Puget Sound Business Journal. "We are also pleased that he trusts us to work with him to build a more equitable health care system — which is where the victory lies.”
Danielson, who is Black, cited institutional racism and a lack of faith in Seattle Children’s leadership to care for staff and patients of color, leaving him marginalized and alone, as first reported by Crosscut.
The children’s clinic was founded in 1970 and is owned by Seattle Children’s. Its namesake, Odessa Brown, was a Black community organizer who had fought for quality healthcare with dignity for the children in the Central District after being denied medical services herself.
For a community of Black and Brown people who have faced medical mistreatment while simultaneously being pushed out of Seattle, OBCC was meant to be a place of community trust and resources.
But current and former staff, including Danielson, highlight the potential for medical mistrust within the clinic as inequities remain unaddressed and institutional racism flourishes.
Local community leaders called on Seattle Children’s to launch an independent external investigation of the allegations of racism following Danielson’s departure from OBCC in November.
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is leading an investigation and examination of institutional racism, equity, inclusion, and diversity, the hospital announced.
Reach reporter Hannah Sheil at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thehannahsheil
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.