Multicampus effort to write sexual assault prevention, mental health bills underway, ASUW lobbyist says

The ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) passed another batch of bills hiring students to internal positions for next year and heard a presentation from the ASUW director of legislative affairs at its May 27 meeting.
Phoebe Walker heads the Office of Government Relations as its director of legislative affairs and serves as the ASUW’s chief lobbyist to the state government. In that role, Walker spent winter quarter at the state capital in Olympia lobbying.
Since the ASUW receives public funds collected by law from every student, Walker’s lobbying powers are limited to a set of goals outlined by the ASUW Legislative Agenda passed annually. Walker, who gave a similar presentation to the student senate last Tuesday, displayed a long list of major passed legislation relating to the ASUW’s 10 lobbying goals and ran through each individual item.
This legislative session, which ended late last month, brought improvements to education access by expanding investment programs, scholarship programs, and education access for imprisoned Washingtonians, and by urging university administrators state-wide to increase asynchronous lecture access.
Progress was also made in student health, with new bills improving access to affordable childcare, requiring student health plans that cover maternity care to also cover abortions, mandating that schools and colleges provide menstrual products free of charge, and improving rights and support for sexual assault survivors.
The health care front delivered one of the session’s major defeats, with the failure of a budget proviso to study student access to affordable health care statewide, Walker said. Aside from the reintroduction of the student health care proviso, she continued, goals for the next session are few at this time, and will largely be decided by her successors within the ASUW.
“We’re also planning on writing a sexual assault prevention bill in collaboration with the government relations team at ASUW Bothell and some other universities in [the Washington Student Association],” Walker said.
Walker said similar efforts were underway on a mental health bill, with no sponsor yet found.
Passed BOD legislation
Board Bill 2.77 hires Emily Tang as the ASUW Arts + Entertainment (A+E) multimedia designer for next school year.
Board Bill 2.78 hires Dani Beckman as the A+E programs coordinator for next school year.
Board Bill 2.79 hires Rhiannon Rasaretnam as a co-chair for the ASUW Elections Administration Committee for next school year.
The BOD meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. PST. The meeting schedule and links to join the Zoom webinar can be found on the ASUW website.
Reach Assistant News Editor Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
