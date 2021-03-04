Student senate passes Hall Health dietician bill, previews HFS fee increases

The ASUW Student Senate passed a bill Tuesday calling for the hiring of a registered dietician at Hall Health. The measure demands one-on-one nutrition and mental health counselling for students to address the lack of on-campus resources for students with eating disorders and body image issues.
The IMA currently employs one hired dietician who provides counseling for disordered eating through the peer nutrition program. The bill’s sponsor, senator Andrea Scallon, said the IMA’s hired dietician was in support of the bill. Some services, including nutrition therapy, require a clinical setting that the IMA is unable to provide.
“Her goal for the peer nutrition program was to have support for a dietitian at Hall Health as well,” Scallon said. “There’s more support for a dietician in a clinical setting versus at the [IMA].”
Housing & Food Services (HFS) director Pam Schreiber also presented at the meeting to provide updates on proposed 2021-22 housing and dining fees, which are projected to increase by 4.45%.
Monthly increases range from $26 to $79 for nine-month housing and $59 to $81 for 12-month housing, depending on unit type.
HFS is a self-sustaining entity, operating without financial support from the state or university. Schreiber said the rate increases are meant to cover costs associated with inflation, minimum wage increases, and revenue loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When questioned about the ethics of raising student living costs amid a pandemic, Schreiber said HFS had no other option.
“We have lost a tremendous amount of dollars in reserve, and this rate increase is not an attempt to get back those reserves — I couldn’t raise the rates enough,” Schreiber said. “This is really the minimal rate that we can request to cover expenses to keep HFS out of deficit for next year.”
The projections for housing and dining rates will be reviewed by the Board of Regents on March 11.
Internally, the senate passed legislation providing recommendations to the ASUW personnel director regarding the organization’s annual jobs campaign. The ASUW has a hiring period for roughly 70 paid positions every spring quarter.
The recommendations are based on student body survey results, which showed the majority of respondents were “unaware that ASUW offered students paid positions” and “could not define what ASUW is.” Recommendations include a survey of internal demographics and an expansion of recruiting efforts, including the creation of an ASUW jobs webpage and the development of an ASUW educational seminar during new student orientation.
The ASUW Student Senate meets via Zoom webinar on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. PST. The meeting link can be found on the Senate website.
