Research, teaching, and claims, oh my: Why UW owns and operates an insurance company

The UW does a lot of things. It conducts world-leading research, teaches tens of thousands of students each year, and employs thousands of people. But did you know it also has its own insurance company?
Established in 2002, Portage Bay Insurance (PBI) is a captive insurance company owned by the UW. The company provides the university and its affiliates with professional, general, automobile, and employment practices liability insurance.
Their coverage also extends to medical malpractice, slip-and-fall, UCAR accidents, and other claims in which the university is liable.
“At the University of Washington, we use it as a tool for self-insurance,” Joe Dacca, the UW’s director of state relations, said. “It is a mechanism for setting aside money for inevitable claims that are going to come and that the university is going to have to pay out.”
Captive insurance denotes an insurance company wholly-owned and controlled by those they insure. The UW is unique in Washington, as it is the only university in the state that owns its captive. Nonetheless, this is common practice among universities with academic medical centers, like Harvard, Stanford, and the University of California.
The UW recently pushed for a new law at the state level that would affirm the right for companies to have captive insurance firms and let the state collect an insurance premium on those captives.
“Prior to this bill passing, state law was essentially silent on captive insurance,” Dacca said. “It did not say that it was legal or illegal [and] there wasn’t any state law that had caught up with [the reality].”
The law, which allows for the UW to continue using Portage Bay Insurance, was signed by Gov. Jay Inslee on May 12. It ensures the university can continue using captive insurance, but also that the practice remains cost-effective. The UW also made sure Portage Bay Insurance is tax-exempt, since it is a part of the university.
And although it is technically incorporated, it is not necessarily a company.
“It’s really just a company on paper,” Becky Bullock, director of risk financing and consulting at the UW, said. “We think of [Portage Bay Insurance] as just our self-insurance statute.”
Portage Bay Insurance has no employees of its own. Rather, the UW hires another company to help run PBI, called a captive manager, while day-to-day issues, such as claims, are handled by UW Compliance and Risk Services.
Before Portage Bay Insurance was created almost 20 years ago, the UW bought insurance from private insurance companies.
“It was good, but the [insurance] companies told us what the terms were,” Bullock said. “If we write our own policies, we can go to reinsurers who only sell to insurance companies and ask them to back it up and sell [the UW] reinsurance.”
Having its own insurance company allows the UW to create its own flexible terms, as well as get higher coverage limits from outside insurance companies.
Another reason for the existence of Portage Bay Insurance, besides being able to negotiate better terms, is that the UW has a hospital system, which comes with more liability risk compared to other state universities in Washington that do not, Dacca noted.
“Given the amount of risks at a public hospital like Harborview or UW Medical Center, our need is to have really good insurance coverage for the hospital and the providers," he said.
Other public state agencies are insured through a state-managed fund, but the UW is not. Being such a large institution with a hospital system, the UW needs to have its own insurance to ensure that the school would have enough money to cover potential damages.
“We want to keep the UW thriving and growing and using its money in the best way to support academic programs and public outreach in our patient care mission,” Bullock said. “Portage Bay Insurance is all geared toward how we can get the best coverage for the least money.”
Reach reporter Timothy Phung at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TimPhung
