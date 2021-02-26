Black and Hispanic patients with diabetes at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic people suffering from Type 1 diabetes are at a higher risk of serious complications or death from COVID-19 compared to non-Hispanic white people, according to a study published by the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
The study took place between April and August of 2020, recording 180 patients from 52 clinics across the United States with Type 1 diabetes and a COVID-19 diagnosis. Non-Hispanic white patients made up the majority of the study with 79 patients, while 55 patients were non-Hispanic Black and 46 patients were of Hispanic descent.
The study found that 55% of non-Hispanic Black patients and 33% of Hispanic patients were hospitalized with a dangerous complication known as diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), while only 13% of non-Hispanic white patients experienced hospitalization.
DKA is a potentially life-threatening complication from diabetes that involves acidification of blood. Insulin, a hormone that helps glucose pass into cells and provides energy for the body, is typically produced in insufficient quantities in a diabetic — without glucose, the body begins to break down, which can lead to severe reactions such as coma or death.
“When people get infected and are sick, they become resistant to the insulin they get,” Dr. Irl Hirsch, an endocrinologist at UW Medicine’s Diabetes Institute and the senior author of the study, said. “What that does is express ketoacidosis sooner, and the reason is that instead of the normal amount of insulin they would use to treat glucose, they need much more.”
Insulin keeps the body’s blood sugar controlled, and viruses such as COVID-19 can cause a rise in blood sugar even in patients who were perfectly healthy before being infected.
“We see patients in the hospital come in infected with COVID, and while they don’t have diabetes, we have to put them on huge amounts of insulin to keep their blood sugars controlled,” Hirsch said. “Assuming they recover and they go home, their blood sugars are completely normal on no insulin. That is how severe the insulin resistance is in COVID.”
The study also noted that non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic women were more likely to be admitted to the emergency room than non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic men. Hirsch said that these results may be explained by the fact that “a lot of women have more interaction with children [and get infected]; the real answer is that nobody knows.”
Beyond these findings, the study showcased a need for change in the medical system.
According to Hirsch, minority populations in areas lacking proper medical assistance often avoid hospital visits or wait as long as possible to seek care because they are uninsured.
“What we’re talking about is making it so that patients feel comfortable, that they are not financially sacrificed if they have to go to the emergency room earlier than later,” Hirsch said. “What we saw in our study is that patients went in too late. Instead of being treated in the emergency room and sent home, they had full-blown ketoacidosis and had to be admitted.”
With different COVID-19 variants emerging and transmitting all over the globe, Hirsch expressed concern regarding the safety of his patients but had faith that the vaccines currently being administered.
“I’m very worried, but on the other hand, I’m hopeful that if we can do a better job with the vaccines, this could all work itself out,” Hirsch said.
