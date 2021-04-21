Ethics of incentivizing vaccination using payment

In the United States, more than 31 million people have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 throughout the pandemic, and approximately 71 thousand new cases are being reported daily. Vaccines, which are used to build immunity against a virus by priming the immune system, are a relatively new development. In the United States, emergency use authorization has been given for the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines.
Many states, including Washington, have recently dramatically expanded vaccine eligibility, and President Joe Biden has indicated all adults are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19. However, not everyone is interested in getting vaccinated.
A January 2021 Gallup poll indicated only 65% of Americans would be willing to accept the vaccine if offered. Additionally, a March 2021 Kaiser Family Foundation poll indicated 13% of respondents were not interested in getting vaccinated at all.
In order to encourage vaccination and combat vaccine hesitancy, some companies have been offering incentives such as payment or paid time off. These companies include Seattle-based Puget Consumers Co-op (PCC) Community Market, which is offering a $25 gift card to its vaccinated employees, and Trader Joe’s, which is offering bonus pay for each dose of the vaccine.
Dr. Nancy Jecker, a professor of bioethics and humanities at the UW School of Medicine, finds these systems ethically suspect and coercive. She detailed her research in a recently published paper.
“We need to think about equity — that payment has different effects on different segments of society and it exerts more force, I argue, undue influence, on people in lower socioeconomic groups,” Jecker said.
Monetary compensation does not have the same impact on people of different socioeconomic backgrounds. For example, a payment of $1,500 for vaccination, as suggested by John Delaney, a former state representative for Maryland and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, will be far less enticing to a highly paid individual than to a low-income worker.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment in the United States reached an all-time high. Data prepared by the Congressional Research Service indicates that the increase in unemployment affected different racial, educational, and age groups differently. While white American unemployment peaked in April 2020, Asian and Black Americans’ unemployment rates continued to rise through May. Black Americans had the highest level of unemployment at the peak and, although levels have decreased, continue to have the highest level of unemployment.
“In this society, unfortunately, we don’t have an adequate safety net for the poor and the unemployed,” Jecker said. “So payment right now, right here, is particularly coercive in this time and place, in a way it might not be in other societies.”
Jecker’s article details potential alternative methods of encouraging vaccination. Most importantly, conversations with healthcare providers appear to have a significant impact on vaccine-related decisions. Additionally, she suggests that public health awareness campaigns could be used to inform people and build trust within communities.
Beyond the immediate impact on COVID-19 vaccination rates, Jecker also believes payment for the vaccine sets a problematic precedent. For research studies, payment is given in compensation for costs, such as transportation, and risks. The vaccines for SARS-CoV-2, which have been given emergency authorization, are more of a treatment than a study with inherent risk. As such, payment for the vaccine could overrule individuals' personal objections, and this leans toward coercion.
Finally, community decisions all set important examples for current students and for future ethical implications.
“We need to really be self-aware of what message we’re sending to the next generation and to our students and our community about respecting people and respecting their right to decide what happens to their bodies, like a shot in the arm, and respecting their right to object, to say no to a treatment,” Jecker said. “We’re not going to say, ‘Name your price,’ because that doesn’t really communicate respect.”
Reach reporter Irika Sinha at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @irikasinha
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.