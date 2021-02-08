Humans get less sleep on moonlit nights, UW researchers find

In a recent paper, biology postdoctoral student Leandro Casiraghi and department of biology professor Horacio de la Iglesia studied the sleep patterns of Indigenous Argentinian communities and found that humans get increasingly less sleep on the days leading up to a full moon.
In his research, de la Iglesia had been examining the effects of electricity on the sleeping habits of three different communities of Indigenous Toba/Qom in Argentina when he frequently heard his participants remark upon the fact that they were more active on “moonlit nights.” Intrigued by this trend, de la Iglesia set out to determine whether or not there was quantifiably more activity on nights when the moon was bright, and if so, how this impacted sleep patterns.
To collect their data, Casiraghi and de la Iglesia gave each community member a sophisticated wrist monitor, which could precisely track its wearer’s sleep behaviors.
They found that during the week leading up to the full moon, people across all three of the Toba/Qom communities in the study were staying up later and later into the evenings.
During the course of its cycle, the moon typically rises about 50 minutes later each night. Therefore, the week before the full moon is accompanied by moonrises that occur increasingly later into the evening, while sunset changes much more gradually and therefore occurs at roughly the same time throughout a single lunar cycle.
Consequently, the evenings of the week leading up to a full moon are brighter for longer into the evening, due to the increasing hours of moonlight. The researchers think the week of later bedtimes might be an effect of the extra bright hours acting to extend the day, causing humans to be active for longer into the night. As a result, humans typically sleep less overall during this week as well.
“What we think the explanation for this specific pattern that we observe is that it might be an adaptation to take advantage of these extended evenings that occur in this week before the full moon,” Casiraghi said.
Once a full moon passes, the moonrises the following week typically become so late that we aren’t awake to make use of the bright moonlight.
Using similar testing methods, the group also surveyed the sleep habits of UW students and found that the students exhibited similar patterns of sleep activity as the Toba/Qom in relation to the lunar cycle.
A unique feature of the Toba/Qom communities made them ideal for this particular study: the three were all ethically and culturally uniform, yet separated into smaller groups with varying levels of access to electricity, and therefore to artificial light. One community had none, another had varying access, and the third had constant access to electricity.
The researchers found that artificial light taps into the evolutionary role that moonlight has played in the past: acting to stimulate human activity, and consequently extending our days while diminishing our sleep. The lunar bedtime extension was stronger in the community without electricity than in the one with constant access, but the same patterns could be identified in the sleep data from all three communities.
“The nights preceding the full moon, the sleep timing of the community that has no electricity is very similar to the sleep timing of a community that does have electricity,” de la Iglesia said. “Essentially what's happening is that the moon is doing the job that, to some extent, artificial light is doing.”
He added that he looks forward to returning to Argentina and sharing the group’s findings with the Indigenous communities who participated in the study once the pandemic ends.
The researchers also hope their findings will help future studies more readily identify their sources of error. In laboratory sleep data, researchers do not typically consider the effects of the moon cycle on their study, yet Casiraghi and de la Iglesia’s findings may influence their data collection methods in the future. The researchers also hope that this information will help people with insomnia be proactive in protecting their sleep habits, as it might be harder to fall asleep on nights leading up to the full moon.
