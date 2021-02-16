ASUW BOD creates task force for transfer students

The ASUW Board of Directors passed a bill to create a “Transfer Student Experience Working Group.” The measure notes that the UW’s over 1,000 transfer students do not have a group dedicated to advocating for their interests.
The working group would be charged with addressing inequities facing transfer students and the policies that create them.
“Having a specific group that looks at how best we can support transfer students is necessary, and I think this bill is a foundation of that,” senate vice speaker Mustapha Samateh said. “Moving forward, we’ll have a structure to see how best we can come up with recommendations or suggestions to support transfer students.”
The BOD also passed Board Bill 2.24, which appoints Diandra Asana and Aunjelica Santos to the Election Administration Committee (EAC).
“The co-chair has made the decision not to have a committee this year and instead use their interns in place of the committee,” director of internal policy Antonio Gonzales said. “But because these interns are basically doing the work of a committee, it makes sense to formally appoint them on said EAC.”
The BOD meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. PST. The meeting schedule and links to join the Zoom webinar can be found on the ASUW website.
Reach Assistant News Editor Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
