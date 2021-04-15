Student senate introduces bill in support of graduate union, passes content warnings bill

The ASUW Student Senate introduced a joint resolution with the Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) on Tuesday in support of graduate student union UAW 4121’s initial bargaining demands for its new three-year contract.
UAW 4121 is currently made up of over 6,000 academic student employees (ASEs) and postdocs.
The bargaining demands include raising wages to reflect increases in cost of living, providing health insurance coverage to all ASEs, supporting caregivers and leave options, expanding diversity and equity inclusion efforts, and increasing accountability for those in mentorship roles.
“We want to show support at both the graduate and undergraduate level during this bargaining so we can empower other student workers in the future,” senator Nathan Mitchell, the bill’s co-sponsor, said.
The demands are based in part on results from the union’s annual equity survey of ASEs and postdocs, which showed members of racial and gender minority groups reporting higher rates of harassment and more difficulty finding community at the UW.
The resolution would call on the university administration to “bargain in good faith” with the union and to take steps to improve ASE working conditions and the “financial, physical, and mental health of both traditional and non-traditional students.”
During the last round of contract bargaining in 2018, initial negotiations failed and members of the union went on strike before an agreement was reached.
The resolution was sent to committee, where amendments will take place next week.
The senate also passed a resolution urging the addition of content warnings before “readings or any other classroom materials that include sensitive topics including but not limited to sexual assault, child abuse, physical assault, racially motivated violence, abuse, and suicide” in all UW classes.
The bill cites a 2020 climate report of the university, which found 15% of survey respondents “experienced unwanted sexual contact/conduct” while at the university.
Amendments included the addition of a clause stating any content warnings given during class should be "offered in a way that does not force any student to reveal any personal connection to a sensitive topic.”
The ASUW Student Senate meets via Zoom on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
