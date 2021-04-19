UW starting second coronavirus vaccine trial to protect against variants

The UW is beginning a trial of a second-generation vaccine for COVID-19 which may have the added benefit of preventing infection by variants of the virus. Unlike the first-generation vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the second-generation vaccine, created by U.S.-based biotechnology company Gritstone Oncology, is being tested with the aim to provide increased protection from variants of COVID-19.
This Phase 1 for the Gritstone vaccine is an open-label study, where both the participant and researcher know the treatment being administered — the opposite of the usual double-blind approach. The open-label study will be conducted across multiple sites, spanning from the UW to St. Louis University and Emory University.
Researchers aim to enroll 130 participants to be given the vaccine and subsequently monitored. The study will see participants come in for eight to nine clinic visits, as well as four telephone visits, during its span of 13-16 months. Like the upcoming Prevent COVID U study, the Gritstone vaccine trial is being funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health.
A news release posted by the UW Medicine Newsroom further details the specifics of this study, noting that participants will have their blood drawn multiple times to monitor for an immune response from the vaccine.
“We enroll people, and then we watch them after the vaccine, make sure they’re okay, and then we’ll enroll the next group of people,” Dr. Tia Babu, an infectious diseases specialist at UW Medicine, said. “We’ll also dose escalate, to increase the dose of the vaccine, and we watch for side effects, tolerability, and then we can ... pick what the safest vaccine dose is. And then we can move that into the next study as long as people did well on it.”
Babu said the study is seeking healthy participants who are not at high risk for COVID-19 and who have not yet been vaccinated against it. They will be split into two groups: the first, or stage one, will receive a vaccine with just the spike protein, and the second, or stage two, will receive a vaccine with additional proteins, intended to offer wider protection against various forms of the virus.
“Participants who end up in stage two, they will receive vaccines that have more than just the spike protein — they will have other proteins from the coronavirus,” Babu said. “The idea for that is to try to elicit a broader immunity, possibly covering the variants.”
While there is a significant scientific understanding of the coronavirus and its vaccines now, it is still unclear whether the public will need to be regularly inoculated against the virus as time goes on.
“We just don’t know enough yet because the pandemic, even though it feels like it’s been going on for such a long time, is still fairly new in terms of vaccines, so we don’t know the one-year immunity yet for any of these,” Babu said.
With increased attention on the emerging variants of the coronavirus that have begun to spread through the country, many researchers are studying their interactions with first-generation vaccines. Second-generation vaccines like Gritstone that include additional coronavirus proteins may offer a larger degree of protection against these variants.
Reach reporter Max Keystone at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @KeystoneMax
