Student senate talks prison divestment, Seattle PD relationship, content warnings

The ASUW Student Senate passed a bill Tuesday calling for an end to the UW’s investment in prison industries. The university currently purchases all Housing & Food Services (HFS) dorm furniture from Correctional Industries.
In Washington state, incarcerated workers are paid a minimum of $0.65 per hour and a maximum of $1.70 per hour, which student activists argue violates the UW Supplier Code of Conduct.
Amendments to the legislation included the addition of a clause emphasizing that the university’s “investment in the prison-industrial complex has been an issue for the ASUW since 2017.”
The ASUW Board of Directors passed a bill in 2017 in support of prison divestment, and again the same year as a section in the Black Lives Matter Resolution. Last year’s ASUW legislative agenda included a section to lobby against prioritization of prison labor at the state level.
The senate also introduced a bill calling on the UW to break all ties with the Seattle Police Department (SPD), echoing the Black Student Union’s demands.
According to the UW Police Department (UWPD), they currently maintain a “close working relationship” with the SPD, which involves joint training and investigations and mutual aid agreements.
Citing the 12,000 complaints made against SPD for excessive violence over the summer, the federal consent decree issued against SPD, and SPD’s “documented history of … using excessive force [against] BIPOC people,” the bill would call on the UW to terminate “all formal terms and agreements with external law enforcement agencies” if passed.
The senate also introduced a measure on the implementation of content warnings in all UW classes.
“I've noticed ... professors showing graphic images and launching into discussions around racially motivated violence and sexual assault without warning,” senator Eva Hudack, the bill’s sponsor, said. “This is something that has impacted me and people I care about and something I know that impacts plenty of people on campus.”
There is currently no university-wide standard for classroom content warnings.
If passed, the bill would encourage content warnings before “readings or any other classroom materials that include sensitive topics including but not limited to sexual assault, child abuse, physical assault, racially motivated violence, abuse, and suicide,” as well as the creation of a formal student complaint system for instructors who fail to provide “fair warnings.”
The ASUW Student Senate meets via Zoom webinar on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
Reach Assistant News Editor Annie Denton at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anniesdenton
