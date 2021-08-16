More than 100 HFS double rooms converted to triples following multimillion-dollar water damage

On June 28, Oak Hall, the newly-built residence hall on North Campus, sustained over $5 million in water damage that affected 113 beds in the section of the building bordering Hutchinson Hall.
Repairs will take months, and impacted rooms will not be available for student living until the beginning of winter quarter in January.
“A plumbing connection came apart on the top floor,” director of UW Facilities & Capital Planning Rob Lubin wrote in an email. “Since the building was not occupied, water flowed for a considerable but unknown amount of time.”
Lubin said the “cost of repairs will exceed $5 million” and will “likely be covered by insurance,” though the exact total cost is currently unknown.
The majority of affected rooms were 3- and 4-person suites. Prior to the damage, Oak Hall’s operating capacity was 345 beds, meaning nearly a third of beds in the building were impacted.
To avoid capacity reductions, Lubin said, UW’s Housing & Food Services (HFS) “deployed the furniture from these wings which was undamaged and created 113 triple rooms throughout most of the other residence halls.”
HFS is a self-sustaining program, operating without any financial support from the state or university. Funding comes from the students who live and dine on campus.
The Board of Regents approved increased HFS housing rates following substantial financial losses due to low occupancy. Oak Hall did not house residents during the 2020-2021 academic year, serving instead as a designated COVID-19 isolation space.
Debt associated with Oak Hall’s construction required a 0.73% rate increase to cover expenses, and contributed to the decision to increase housing rates. HFS was granted a loan to complete construction on Oak Hall.
