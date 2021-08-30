Center for an Informed Public receives $2.25 million to fund research to mitigate misinformation

The UW Center for an Informed Public (CIP) received a $2.25 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund its rapid response research of mis- and disinformation in collaboration with Stanford. The funding period begins in October and will last over five years.
The project aims to respond to major crises like the COVID-19 pandemic in real-time, rather than allowing time for misinformation to proliferate across the Internet.
“In terms of what [the project is] trying to accomplish, it’s trying to do a very, very hard, but very important task when it comes to misinformation, which is to identify and mitigate the spread of misinformation during major crisis events, major events like elections in particular,” Jevin West, associate professor in the Information School and CIP director, said. “The problem with misinformation is that by the time researchers identify it, it’s already spread.”
Kate Starbird, associate professor of human centered design & engineering and the lead project investigator, anticipated continuing much of her work from the earlier report, “The Long Fuse,” regarding the 2020 election — albeit on a much tighter timeline.
“We were looking at where people were posting the wrong place and time to vote [online],” Starbird said.
Starbird analyzed this misinformation to study its role in sowing doubt in the election results.
“18 months is too long to wait [for analysis on the election],” Starbird said.
Starbird also welcomed student participation, regardless of academic background, starting tentatively in spring quarter.
Interested students are encouraged to reach out to the CIP, regardless of whether they are seeking a direct role in the project, or to become more responsible consumers of media themselves.
“One of our missions is to not only do the research, but train students to do this kind of work and give them experience on projects like this,” West said. “We are currently incorporating lots of undergraduate and graduate students, and we will continue that. If students are interested, reach out to us [at the CIP].”
