Canvas impacted by Amazon Web Services outage

Users of UW Canvas and Panopto began experiencing slowness and timeout errors Tuesday morning around 7:45 a.m., according to UW-IT’s outage report.
Exams and quizzes in several courses were affected by the outages and may need to be rescheduled. Students have also reported losing access to course Zoom links and other information hosted on the platform.
These disruptions are caused by a large Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage that has impacted Canvas services for students across the country. Disney+, Netflix, Slack, and other platforms have also experienced issues related to the outage.
As of 2018, more than 1,000 U.S. colleges and universities were noted as using Canvas as their primary learning management system.
Several classes taking finals at Western Washington University were impacted, Western Today reported. Other institutions reporting issues include the University of Oregon and Clemson University.
An update on AWS’s status page said “not all users may be experiencing outages,” as it was experiencing problems specifically impacting AWS’s main US-East-1 region, which is hosted in northern Virginia, according to CBS.
Service was eventually restored at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday, the outage report said.
