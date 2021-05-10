ASUW Board of Directors OKs new misconduct process

The ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) passed an amended resolution to create a new misconduct process, a bill to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and a slate of hiring bills May 6, the first meeting after the conclusion of ASUW elections.
Joint Judicial Jury
The BOD passed an amended version of the proposal to establish a new process for handling allegations of discrimination and misconduct against students and staff, incorporating feedback given by the board last week.
The resolution calls on the UW to create two joint student-faculty panels — a jury and a supreme court — to hear misconduct cases.
Students and faculty could be issued a summons to serve on the jury with the ability to opt out of participation, while the supreme court would consist of leaders from the ASUW, student senate, faculty senate, Graduate and Professional Student Senate, the Office of Minority Affairs & Diversity (OMA&D) Student Advisory Board, and UW administration. Student jurors would receive training from a task force to deal with the potentially graphic or sensitive conduct oftentimes associated with conduct hearings.
The amendments add OMA&D representation to the supreme court, allow students accused of misconduct to bypass the joint jury system and have their cases heard by faculty only, and ensure compliance with the state statute governing how the UW selects people to review misconduct cases.
The student misconduct code is governed by state law. The laws delegate authority of student misconduct cases to the vice president for student life, who is empowered to “establish student or student-faculty-staff hearing bodies to advise or to act for them in conduct proceedings.”
“The intention of the sponsor is to come up with a series of legislation that will guide this process,” senate vice speaker Mustapha Samateh said, adding that the next step is to outline a task force to guide implementation of the concept.
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls’ Day
The BOD also passed Board Bill 5.17, a measure from the student senate calling on the UW to recognize May 5 as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls’ (MMIWG) Day, highlighting Washington’s status as the state with the second-highest number of MMIWG.
May 5 was first recognized as MMIWG Day by the U.S. Senate in 2017, and is the birthday of Hanna Harris, a member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe in Montana, who was murdered in 2013. Similar proclamations of recognition have occurred under the Trump and Biden administrations.
“There’s been a mass censorship of awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls,” Madison Truitt, a Tlingit person and co-sponsor of the bill, said.
Other passed legislation
Board Bills 2.57 and 2.63 hire Meredith Jones and Anya Gavrylko as co-managers for the Student Food Cooperative for next school year.
Board Bill 2.58 hires Hanna Lee Kane as the director of the Womxn’s Action Commission for next school year.
Board Bill 2.59 hires Tianna Andresen as the director of the Asian Student Commission for next school year.
Board Bill 2.60 hires Devon Sheehan as the director of the Student Disability Commission for next school year.
Board Bill 2.61 hires Lillian Williamson as the director of the Queer Student Commission for next school year.
Board Bill 2.62 hires Madison Truitt as the director of the American Indian Student Commission for next school year.
The BOD meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. PST. The meeting schedule and links to join the Zoom webinar can be found on the ASUW website.
Reach Assistant News Editor Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.