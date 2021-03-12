GPSS discusses joint resolution and issues of bias in meeting

The Graduate & Professional Student Senate (GPSS) met Wednesday to go over joint resolution amendments as well as to address racism against the Asian and Pacific Islander communities.
The meeting began with a vote on an amendment for the joint resolution between ASUW and GPSS. GPSS Secretary Logan Jarrell said the amendment ensures that senators who bring topics to GPSS can also bring them to ASUW.
“We recently had a resolution that moved through GPSS as well as ASUW concerning divestment from fossil fuels,” Jarrell said. “Our two student organizations have had a pretty elaborate history of exploring simultaneous resolutions or informal joint resolutions, but neither of us had a codified process.”
The bylaw amendment passed with a majority vote, allowing further collaboration between the two groups.
The meeting also saw a discussion on issues of bias, specifically violence and racism against the Asian and Pacific Islander communities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Headed by student senator Terrence Pope, members were encouraged to share their experiences and thoughts on the situation.
Pope cited a joint statement made by local non-profit, the Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS), from February 2020. In the statement, the ACRS expressed concerns over the pandemic, noting “an alarming increase in bias and harassment against our Asian American communities” following the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state.
These patterns seen in Seattle, however, can be seen across the rest of the United States as well. According to a recent study by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 149% from 2019 to 2020, much of which can be attributed to the pandemic.
“There are many different experiences that are all happening at the same time,” Pope said. “When you say ‘Asian,’ you’re not referring to one group of people, one country, one population, one set of histories. It’s a vast diaspora.”
Pope also said these issues go beyond the senate meetings and UW students; families and entire communities are being impacted by these racist acts.
“Any meaningful solution or community-based approach to addressing bias, particularly violence in our community, begins with listening and asking questions and seeing what actually are the experiences rather than assuming,” Pope said.
Pope shared several resources for those who are looking to learn more about the situation or to report incidents that have occurred. STOP AAPI HATE and Stand Against Hatred, according to their websites, allow users to read through as well as report hate crimes, and the King County Coalition Against Hate and Bias also has a list of organizations providing assistance.
While this was the final meeting of the quarter, GPSS meetings start again April 7 at 5:30 p.m. Meetings occur every other Wednesday and are open to the public, with Zoom links available on the GPSS website.
