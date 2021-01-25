Washington AG files lawsuit against UW sorority for alleged unlawful rent charges

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Monday against the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority for allegedly unlawfully charging rent to UW students while they couldn’t access the chapter house.
The lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court, claims that the sorority violated the statewide moratorium on evictions that was issued as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s Consumer Protection Act through pressure tactics.
The sorority first reduced housing in spring quarter 2020 when the university first moved to remote instruction. Students who could not find alternative housing were prioritized and allowed to remain in the house — 10 members in total — and those who did not live in the chapter house that quarter paid reduced housing fees.
Chapter members then voted in September to close the house for this academic year, but Alpha Omicron Pi asked them to sign an addendum to their original housing agreement forcing them to pay thousands in fees.
Members were charged $6,250 in fees from Alpha Omicron Pi, despite their chapter house being closed, with additional late fees for each subsequent unpaid month. If they didn’t sign the addendum by Sept. 15, members would have their accounts billed monthly.
The bill sent to members with housing charges went on to say that members would “be responsible for late fees incurred, and you may face other consequences including International Probation, Member Suspension, and your account being sent to collections,” according to the lawsuit.
After receiving complaints, Ferguson sent a letter to Alpha Omicron Pi in early November “requesting, among other things, that it rescind all actions threatening to assess charges related to the chapter house for each member whose occupancy was prevented due to COVID-19 and reimburse all members for payments made related to the chapter house for any duration that members’ occupancy was prevented due to COVID-19.”
The sorority, known as AOII, continued charging members and threatening membership suspension.
“AOII committed unfair or deceptive conduct in trade or commerce by engaging in tactics designed to pressure members to pay housing charges and late fees that were unreasonable, misleading, misrepresented members’ rights, and were unfair in light of the ongoing public health and economic emergency,” the lawsuit alleges.
One student, who had been a member for several years, gave up her membership after repeated attempts to collect housing fees. She said that the repeated attempts and threats to send her account to collections “took a toll on her mental and emotional health as she attempted to focus on her academic responsibilities and navigate the challenges of the pandemic,” according to the lawsuit.
Another member believed she was removed from the membership rolls for not paying the housing fees.
The national Alpha Omicron Pi organization, based in Tennessee, and the president of the UW’s chapter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Reach News Editors Ash Shah and Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsashshah @GoldsteinStreet
