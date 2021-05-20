Greek Community leaders host forum to discuss accountability, inclusivity after February party

Leaders of the Panhellenic Association and the Interfraternity Council (IFC) led a forum Tuesday night to detail the efforts both organizations have made to improve accountability and to promote inclusivity within the Greek community since the Feb. 13 alley gathering, where dozens of students participated in a snow day party just north of campus.
The forum, moderated by Ashley Davis of the UW Office of the Ombud, aimed to allow individuals to ask questions in an effort to increase transparency between those involved in the Greek Community and the greater UW community, addressing transparency as one of the action items the councils have dedicated themselves to since the Feb. 13 event.
A common theme among responses to the questions, most of which were submitted in advance, was how the Greek community has taken steps to create an inclusive and accessible environment in regard to gender, sexuality, race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status.
Greek Row’s efforts to prioritize general inclusivity began prior to the events of Feb. 13, with a survey sent out to the Greek Community regarding their thoughts about diversity, equity, and inclusion within the UW Greek system, according to the Panhellenic’s vice president of equity, inclusion, & diversity Rose Hiemstra.
“We basically did a huge survey of the community seeing what people thought about diversity, equity, and inclusion and where they were at, and with that, getting those responses as well as getting action items from those on what we, as a Council and as a community, can work on to really better our understanding of inclusion and diversity,” Hiemstra said. “We’ve been working on getting programming and reaching out to the university to find ways to get our members more involved.”
IFC’s director of recruitment Ethan Emerson echoed Hiemstra’s point that both councils are promoting educational programming, as well as making changes to the fraternity recruitment process so any barriers to entry are minimized.
“We can reduce barriers by making statements to demand for diversity and inclusion to be written in our governing documents,” Emerson said.
Another issue brought to each of the councils’ attention was the perceived divide between the Greek Community and the rest of the UW. To many community members, the events that transpired Feb. 13 had only worsened that dissonance by putting so many at risk of contracting COVID-19.
With slight variations from chapter to chapter, fraternities whose members were present at the Feb. 13 event were determined to have violated COVID-19 safety protocols and had their names listed on the IFC website.
Panhellenic does not typically publish the names of the chapters considered to not be in good standing. However, they are actively looking for ways to increase transparency and accountability by releasing those names.
The requirement of new members to live in their chapter house was cited as one of the contributing factors to the perceived divide between Greek-affiliated and non-Greek students.
“I think bridging the gap between our communities and also the rest of the UW community comes a lot from how we centralize and highlight our values to better connect us with the rest of the UW community,” Panhellenic’s vice president of recruitment development Sydney Flyge said.
Encouraging fraternity and sorority members to get involved with student-run organizations and clubs beyond the scope of the Greek Community is one way members are encouraged to repair damaged relationships with other students as a result of the “extremely poor and irrational decisions” of the Greek Community, Panhellenic president Madi Welsh said.
In addition to this, Greek Community leaders have been meeting with King County public health officials since the summer of 2020 to learn about the state of COVID-19 in the community and learn how to best navigate the situation. According to Welsh, the IFC has nearly 75% of its members fully vaccinated, while Panhellenic is at 75–79%.
For Greek Community leaders, these steps are only the beginning of becoming a fully inclusive community that holds each of its members accountable, they said.
“We do know that we are only a percentage of a very large school, and sometimes it is kind of easy to shelter ourselves off, and as much as we can as IFC and by individual chapters, we are trying to promote people to get out there and really see the rest of the school and engage with the rest of the student body,” IFC vice president Dylan Hankamer said.
