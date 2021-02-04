Student senate talks diversity requirement expansion

The ASUW Student Senate heard a presentation Tuesday on the expansion of the diversity credit requirement from director of university affairs Clara Coyote and Queer Student Commission director Juan Torres.
This was one presentation in a series from Coyote, who presented to the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) last week and plans to speak across campus on the topic. Issues discussed included the purpose of the diversity requirement, its current flaws, and proposed changes.
The diversity requirement currently sits at three credits, and applies to all undergraduates at UW Seattle, Bothell, and Tacoma. Following demands from the Black Student Union to increase the requirement, both faculty and student groups have moved to consider potential changes to diversity credits and classes.
In 2012, the BOD passed the first resolution in support of adding a diversity credit requirement. Following lobbying from BIPoC RSOs and support from the faculty senate, the requirement was officially added to the university’s graduation requirements in 2014.
“Even when it was created, [the requirement] was somewhat symbolic,” Coyote said. “Colleges and schools had to basically scramble to approve existing courses to fit the definition of the diversity credit requirement. There really wasn’t much new coursework being created for diversity credits.”
Torres said that though the faculty are looking to increase the credit requirement from three credits to five, 93% of UW Seattle students already take five diversity credits.
Coyote proposed several more robust changes to the requirement, including narrowing the definition of diverse course content, adding transparency to the approval process of diversity credit courses, increasing the number of diversity credits required from three to over five, and requiring academic departments to offer field-specific diversity credits.
The UW’s current diversity requirement is similar to nearby public institutions. Like the UW, WSU requires three diversity credits, while UC Berkeley requires four, and UCLA requires a single approved class.
Coyote said the faculty councils on multicultural affairs and academic standards have committed to creating a student-led task force, which will begin work during spring quarter and report findings in December.
To give feedback or request to join the diversity credit task force, students can submit a response here.
The ASUW Student Senate meets via Zoom webinar on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
Reach Assistant News Editor Annie Denton at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anniesdenton
