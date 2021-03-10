$10,000 budget boost for ASUW A+E proposed for FY‘22, finance director says

The Associated Students of the University of Washington (ASUW) Board of Directors (BOD) continued laying the groundwork for next year’s operations at its March 4 meeting, previewing next year’s budget and updating job descriptions, with a sizable group of students weighing in.
ASUW budget
The meeting represented the first readings for the draft 2021-2022 ASUW budget.
“It’s important for me to mention that we made this budget under the decision or assumption that we would be able to operate in person next year,” finance and budget director Alece Stancin said. “And it’s really important that we don’t underestimate how much money we need. It’s much better to overestimate.”
To that end, Stancin continued, the pay rate of every paid ASUW position is to rise “about 1.8%” in accordance with an expected rise in minimum wage, and this year’s budget represented an increase of $55,000 over last.
Stancin explained a number of key changes to the budget, including:
Removing $15,000 from the special appropriations budget to fund the Office of Inclusive Design (OID) grant. The OID grant, proposed last month alongside the office itself, would fund accommodations like real-time closed captioning and sign language interpreters for registered student organizations (RSOs).
Increasing the ASUW Arts + Entertainment (A+E) budget by $10,000. One of A+E’s primary sources of funding is the Husky Union Building, which is closely monitoring its own financial situation, so “the committee felt like it was important to provide more support to Arts + Entertainment,” Stancin said.
Cutting UW Leaders’ (UWL) budget by $4,800. UWL, the leadership-building RSO whose finances have come under scrutiny in the past few weeks, typically hosts an off-site leadership retreat every year.
“So this retreat — if you include fleet services, which is the transportation costs — it was almost $7,000 for 0.2% of the UW population, which we felt was not an equitable or the best way that we could be spending student dollars,” Stancin said.
The $4,800 would come from UWL’s $6,800 retreat budget, which comprises nearly 70% of its $10,280 budget overall.
In line with the findings of a task force to review UWL’s ledgers, the committee recommended holding the retreat on or near the UW campus to cut lodging and transportation costs.
Budget forum
Several UW community members joined to voice their opinions to the BOD about the proposed budget.
A number of members and alumni from UWL were in attendance to discuss the proposed cut. Nine people spoke about the cut overall, with eight against it.
Stancin said that the finance and budget committee had tried to preserve the function of the leadership retreat.
“Holding [the retreat] on campus isn't going to have the same impact as holding [it] off campus,” Brenton Riddle, UWL co-director, said. “A two-day experience off campus that's 40-plus hours, compared to 20 hours on campus where you have access to your phone's technology, and you're kind of embedded in the day-to-day experience of a student.”
Administrative changes for next year
The BOD passed a number of bills pertaining to how the ASUW is structured next year. Three of those bills, 1.04, 2.27, and 2.28, change the job descriptions for ASUW volunteers and employees.
Changes were made where the ASUW’s personnel committee found that the number of employees was either too high or too low, or where a change would clarify the ASUW’s structure and ensure its efficiency.
The BOD also passed Board Bill 5.09, which encourages the UW to hire a dietitian at the Hall Health Center to help students with health issues that relate to or impact their diet.
“I think that this is huge in terms of increasing accessibility to these services that are so critical,” Stancin said.
The BOD meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. PST. The meeting schedule and links to join the Zoom webinar can be found on the ASUW website.
Reach Assistant News Editor Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
