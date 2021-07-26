College of Engineering anticipates 2024 completion of new interdisciplinary building

The College of Engineering’s new Interdisciplinary Engineering Building (IEB) is slated for completion in 2024, with groundbreaking to occur during the 2021-22 academic year. The building’s construction is intended to address increased demand in undergraduate engineering programs and widespread desire for more inclusivity in the field of engineering.
“This new building will serve all [nine schools and one college] in engineering,” Nancy Allbritton, dean of the College of Engineering, said. “They will all have access and be able to use this space.”
The IEB, which will be constructed across from the HUB, will contain meeting spaces in addition to classroom spaces to give the College of Engineering — which had previously been housed across 26 buildings — a central location to meet inside and outside of the classroom.
“This proverbially is the building of the students, by the students, for the students,” Daniel Ratner, associate dean of the College of Engineering, said. “The vision behind the IEB is we’re creating space on campus specifically to support students in their process of going through learning, and the kind of discovery, but also the hands-on experiential learning aspect of engineering.”
The College of Engineering’s newest building is Loew Hall, completed in 1965 — a space that the expanding student population quickly outgrew as demand for engineering degrees increased, especially considering the 800 students who enter engineering their freshman year as part of the Direct-to-College (DTC) program.
“This building was envisioned to be entirely occupied by students, where every space in this building is focused on student learning, student experience, on creating inclusive student spaces,” Ratner said.
The IEB, like other newly-constructed buildings, will also include Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, including clubs and a dedicated office for the Associate Dean of DEI, to ensure every student interested in engineering feels comfortable navigating a field which has historically barred the inclusion of women and members of BIPoC communities.
“This is now this opportunity to … go to the actual users of the space and say, ‘What do you need to see in a building?’” Ratner said. “How can we, for instance, help make this building change the interface of a discipline that has been struggling for so long to become more inclusive?”
In tandem with the DEI initiatives planned in the IEB, Allbritton announced that Karen Thomas-Brown joined the College of Engineering in May as associate dean of DEI.
“That’s what this building is trying to create — inclusive excellence,” Ratner said. “Excellence has always been the focus, but inclusive excellence is the need, and that’s what we’re trying to strive towards.”
