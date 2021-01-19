ASUW abolishes fines as election penalty

Continuing with a discussion from late last year, the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) approved changes to their Elections Policies and Procedures (EPP), abolishing fines as a punishment for violating the EPP’s terms.
The BOD’s previous discussion on Board Bill 4.53 ended with the measure being sent back to the ASUW Judicial Committee with a recommendation to explore abolishing monetary fines.
“For someone who has money, [a monetary fine] can mean really nothing at all, versus someone who doesn’t, that could mean hours of work equivalent to whatever that fine is,” director of university affairs Clara Coyote said at the time.
The committee sent the bill back to the BOD with language urging the Judicial Committee for the 2021-2022 academic year to abolish monetary penalties, but advised them to stop short of making that change immediately.
Director of internal policy Antonio Gonzalez explained that the current committee had shied away from immediately removing fines as a penalty due to the difficulty of coordinating volunteer work remotely.
“This is kind of our compromise, saying that, ‘We wish we could do this,’” Gonzalez said. “We think that there's valid reasons to do it, but we feel like next year is [when it] should happen.”
Numerous members of the BOD, including Coyote, director of diversity efforts Rachel Smithers, and finance and budget director Alece Stancin said that they understood the committee’s concerns, but noted that the ASUW and other community organizations had adapted well to the online environment, and that ensuring equity was their highest priority.
The BOD amended the bill to change all references of penalty fines to community service hours equivalent to the monetary value of an assessed fine at Seattle’s minimum wage. The amended bill passed with no objections.
Other notes
The BOD passed Board Bill 2.23, which appoints Graham Bloom, Linda Chen, and Vanessa Zelenović to the Student Safety Advisory Board.
Stancin reported that the ASUW has spent $292,771.83, or about a quarter of its yearly budget thus far. Because virtually no expenditures took place over the summer, Stancin said, the total expenditure for the year is expected to total around 75% of the $1,167,385.78 yearly budget.
Director of programming Rahul Prasad talked about a meeting with a local app developer and former ASUW president who created an app called “ifUiWill,” where people create an “if you” statement and an “I will” statement. For example, Prasad said, “If you do 10 pushups today, I will too; or if you spend an hour a day focusing on mental health, I will too.” Prasad said he hoped the app could be used to increase student engagement.
Communications director David Frantz said he hoped to launch an “ASUW 101” campaign to inform students new to the ASUW about its “processes and systems” using graphics and simple language. Other ideas include a history of the BOD and a feature on ASUW entities.
The BOD meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. PST. The meeting schedule and links to join the Zoom webinar can be found on the ASUW website.
