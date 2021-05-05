COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic coming to Alder Hall Thursday

The UW will host a pop-up clinic to vaccinate students against COVID-19 in Alder Hall for four hours Thursday, the university announced.
From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, people can either walk in to the Alder Hall Commons or make an appointment for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. Getting vaccinated here does not cost anything.
Alder Hall is located on West Campus on the corner of Northeast Campus Parkway and the Ave. The appointment website currently lists 448 available appointments.
Students can also get vaccinated at UW Medical Center Montlake if they would like the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.
J&J vaccinations were briefly paused nationwide last month amid concerns over a very rare blood clotting disorder.
The Washington State Department of Health announced it would resume the use of the J&J vaccine, as of April 24, following a safety review conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration. A recent survey out of Boston Children’s Hospital found, however, that there was an increase in hesitancy surrounding this vaccine during the pause, especially among women.
The joint safety review found the vaccine to be safe and effective and stated “the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks,” according to the CDC.
“With more vaccine supply and plenty of appointments now available, getting vaccinated is easier than ever,” Denzil Suite, vice president for student life, said in an announcement Wednesday morning.
The announcement noted there will be additional pop-up vaccine clinics on campus in upcoming months
The UW is requiring all students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for fall quarter, unless they claim a medical, religious, or philosophical exemption, university President Ana Mari Cauce announced Monday
When students return to campus, the university will provide access to vaccinations to students who are unable to get vaccinated because of eligibility requirements or limited access wherever they are living currently, Cauce said. The UW will accept any vaccine authorized by the United States, World Health Organization, or other countries.
Cauce will be hosting a virtual town hall May 12 alongside other university leaders to “discuss the safe return to in-person learning this fall.”
