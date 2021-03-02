UW-led survey creates most detailed star catalogue of Andromeda galaxy to date

A team of researchers, led by UW postdoctoral student Margaret Lazzarini, has analyzed a recent survey of the Andromeda galaxy to further understand the life cycles of massive stars.
The study identified 57 high-mass X-ray binaries (HMXBs) — systems made up of one star at least eight times the size of our Sun and one very dense stellar remnant, commonly either a black hole or a neutron star.
Lazzarini’s work combined data from both the Panchromatic Hubble Andromeda Treasury (PHAT) survey, which observed optical wavelengths, and the Chandra PHAT survey, which observed the same portion of the galaxy in X-ray wavelengths.
This combination of both optical and X-ray observations is necessary to find both components of HMXBs, as the massive stars are best observed by optical light while the companion object is particularly bright in X-ray, according to Lazzarini.
This HMXB phase of massive star evolution is both incredibly important and poorly understood. Since most massive stars (and most stars in general) form in binary or even trinary systems, the majority of massive stars will end up passing through this stage in their life cycles.
Even more crucial, once both stars die and the system ends up as a double black hole or as a pair of neutron stars, they can emit gravitational waves, which were only discovered in 2015.
“There's been a lot of interest recently in studying massive binary evolution, because once we started the first gravitational wave detections, we realized that we didn't really know how we could get a system that had two black holes of that mass based on our understanding of how massive stars evolved,” Lazzarini said.
This phase of the stars’ lives begins when the more massive of the pair goes supernova and becomes either a black hole or a neutron star, the ultra-dense core of a star not quite massive enough to become a black hole. Once the compact object forms, Lazzarini said, it begins accreting, or pulling, matter from its companion star.
The Andromeda galaxy makes an ideal candidate for HMXB population analysis, largely because it is the nearest sister galaxy to the Milky Way. Because of its proximity, astronomers consider all the stars within it to have the same relative location, which is a helpful assumption since determining long distances has been notoriously tricky in astronomy.
Another consequence of Andromeda’s closeness is that it’s relatively easy to observe. Over the years, the Hubble telescope has managed to make high-quality observations and create extremely high-resolution optical images, which are necessary to identify the individual companion stars within HMXB systems.
To sort through the millions of possible candidates, Lazzarini created a series of flags designed to weed out objects that might look like an HMXB, such as a faraway galaxy observed through Andromeda’s disk, or dusty Milky Way stars that happen to lie across our line of sight.
“The reason we did this series of flags is so that it wouldn't be one factor that would just toss out a source as a high mass X-ray binary candidate, because there could be logical reasons why something that actually is a high mass X-ray binary in [Andromeda] could have raised one of the flags,” Lazzarini said. “If it raised multiple flags, then that's a little suspicious, but if it just raised one, then we're like, ‘It's probably still a pretty good candidate.’”
The study looked to analyze the star formation rates of the Andromeda HMXB population and found that stars enter this cycle of their lives about 10 to 15 million years after they form, which is quite short in comparison to other stellar timescales.
Both the original PHAT and Chandra surveys were led by UW professor and astronomy department chair Julianne Dalcanton and research assistant professor Benjamin Williams. In total, the surveys catalogued over 100 million individual stars, making them an incredibly powerful dataset for astronomers, and one of the most detailed surveys of the Andromeda galaxy that has been produced so far. In addition, Lazzarini’s analysis has yielded the largest sample of HMXB candidates to date.
“I think that the goal is, with future surveys and maybe even future instruments, to be able to get this type of detailed observation in other galaxies,” Lazzarini said. “[With this work] it's kind of like you're just adding another piece to the puzzle.”
