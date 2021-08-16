U-District plans for returning students

During the lunch rush on a balmy Thursday, chatter emanates from the Ave once more. Despite the August heat, crowds of people have returned to eat at restaurants, drink at the bars, but also sit in the newly opened outdoor spaces that dot the historic U-District street.
“Summer can normally be slow in the U-District for the 150 cafes, restaurants, and bars, especially given the pandemic,” Don Blakely, Executive Director of the U District Partnership, said. “But, it seems like people are really hungry to be out here again. Just this July, we had over 65,000 people again.”
This is no surprise to Blakely, as the U District Partnership has been tracking the number of people since the start of the pandemic. Through the use of data, the nonprofit organization has found ways for businesses in the U-District to try out new strategies to entice customers, such as the introduction of outdoor seating areas adjacent to local businesses.
The U District Partnership focuses on initiatives like the cleaning of the Ave, economic development, as well as more public-facing events like the University District StreetFair, where the Ave hosts a street fair featuring local businesses, according to Blakely. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has focused on making sure that businesses can survive.
For owners like John Khalil, co-owner of Cedars of Lebanon, this has been a year that called the future of his restaurant into question.
“When the students left the U-District and the construction started, it was a tough year,” Khalil said. “Our restaurant has been here since 1976, and we missed having those connections with our customers.”
The U-District was especially affected by the lockdown that occurred last year, when the UW announced spring quarter classes were going to be fully remote. Blakely noticed people started moving away from the U-District, causing a sharp decrease in people frequenting businesses in the area. For those still living there, there were fewer visits to shops and restaurants due to fear of COVID-19.
“We noticed that people were eating out more, but not visiting the restaurants as much,” Blakeley said. “In fact, we started seeing the emergence of ‘ghost kitchens,’ where five different dining concepts would only do takeaway from a single kitchen.”
Innovation was necessary for businesses to survive — even for restaurants that had pre-dated the pandemic. When people were no longer coming by Cedars of Lebanon or stopping for dinner in the restaurant, Khalil made his pick-up window — which was once supplementary to the dining room — the primary means of business. Alongside his wife and sons, Khalil continued having lunch and dinner service where people could pick up a falafel sandwich on their way home.
As the state began vaccinating people and customers returned to the U-District, another innovation emerged: outdoor dining.
“These dining concepts that emerged out of consequence are all about bringing the U-District and its businesses to people,” Blakely said. “And I hope this continues after the pandemic with our street fairs and light rail station opening up.”
The U District Partnership joined with Cedars of Lebanon to install blue picnic tables where diners can now eat and converse. With the adjacent light rail station now completed, these new dining options have increased the opportunities for Khalil to interact with his beloved customers once more.
“I really missed having you all around,” Khalil said. “It’s not just about the money, I just use that to pay the bills, but rather respect, kindness, and family are really what make a business like ours worthwhile.”
Reach reporter Andy Chia news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GreatBaconBaron
