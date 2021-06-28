UW summer enrollment decreases from 2020

Summer quarter enrollment at the UW decreased from last year, according to Dr. Durwin Long, senior director of UW Summer Sessions. The UW Seattle campus has approximately 12,244 total students enrolled for the A, B, and full terms, comprising 106,974 credit hours, Long said. According to data from the UW Office of the Registrar, these numbers reflect a decrease of roughly 4,800 students from summer 2020.
Classes this summer will largely be held online, with certain hands-on medical and health science courses utilizing in-person instruction. UW Seattle has also added an additional 35 remote learning courses, a 6% increase from its summer 2020 offerings.
Long suspects a significantly improved summer job market has impacted this quarter’s enrollment rates. Nearly 50% of last year’s summer students indicated in a survey they had not intended to enroll for summer quarter, but had few other options when employment and internship plans fell through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year, the outlook for summer jobs and internships is much improved and we expect that many students will choose to earn rather than learn this summer, so we have anticipated that summer sessions enrollment this year will be lower than in 2020,” Long wrote in an email.
Students who chose to enroll in summer courses indicated their primary motivation for taking summer courses was to stay on track for graduation, according to Long.
“I would just say that students can and should always take a look at summer sessions as an opportunity to catch up … [and] to take a look at summer and see if it’s a good time to learn something new or stay on track to graduate,” Long said.
Moving forward, the summer sessions team hopes to encourage more academic departments to continue to offer courses virtually, greatly expanding the summer learning opportunities available to students not within the immediate vicinity of the UW’s campuses.
“We really believe that the increased number of students who have enrolled this year, and certainly last year, did so because courses were more accessible to them, and we hope that’s an important lesson we can carry forward,” Long said.
Reach reporter Sarah Kahle at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @karahsahle
