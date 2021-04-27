‘The potential link between the nose and the brain’: New research associates chronic rhinosinusitis with changes in brain activity

Resulting from inflammation of the sinuses, chronic rhinosinusitis is a common condition that is often characterized by runny noses and headaches. It also has various cognitive symptoms that substantially affect the patient’s quality of life, such as concentration difficulties.
A recent study led by Aria Jafari, a surgeon and assistant professor of otolaryngology – head and neck surgery, at UW Medicine, aimed to investigate brain changes in relation to chronic sinusitis.
Published April 8 in “JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery,” the study used data from the Human Connectome Project to select a cohort of 22 participants with chronic rhinosinusitis and 22 healthy controls.
Although a clinical cohort may have had more representative results of patients with this condition, Jafari said there were multiple advantages of using an open-access dataset.
“The Human Connectome Project provides a rich dataset inclusive of both imaging as well as cognitive testing data that would be very hard to complete in a clinical cohort,” Jafari said.
The participants’ brain scans were examined using functional connectivity analysis, a measure derived from the analysis of blood flow to brain regions that may be interconnected, according to Jafari.
Jafari said this helps determine how healthy the brain networks are and which areas work together when activated or suppressed.
The results reveal that participants with chronic sinusitis have decreased functional connectivity within the frontoparietal network, which plays a central role in coordinating other areas of the brain.
This region further showed increased functional connectivity to areas of the brain associated with mind-wandering and decreased functional connectivity to areas involved in stimuli response.
These findings support the kinds of symptoms patients experience, but Jafari was surprised to see the areas of the brain shown to be affected by chronic sinusitis are also implicated in psychiatric illness, which may provide broader insight on future treatments or therapies.
“The patients described a sense of validation that finally the cognitive symptoms they have been experiencing related to their disease was ‘real,’” Jafari said regarding how the findings of the study were received.
Looking forward, Jafari believes the future of treating chronic sinusitis will involve treating both the classic symptoms, such as stuffy noses and headaches, as well as the more subtle but equally important aspects of the condition, such as cognitive dysfunction.
“I can imagine a day when medications specifically for these symptoms could be administered to treat the whole disease and not just the obvious symptoms,” Jafari said.
Currently, Jafari said the research team is collaborating with neuroscientists at UW Medicine to “better understand the potential link between the nose and the brain” and study the blood and brain fluid of patients with chronic sinusitis to further explain their findings.
“We hope to continue to better characterize and understand the true nature of the cognitive impairment seen in our patients and assess how this may respond to treatment,” Jafari said.
