‘There's just a conflict in communication’: ASUW Board of Directors talks off-campus safety and BSU demands

The Jan. 28 meeting of the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) focused on several high-profile issues, including safety for students living off campus, the violence at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, and the Black Student Union’s (BSU) demands for divestment from the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and the UW Police Department (UWPD) and expansion of the diversity credit requirement.
Off-campus safety
ASUW President Camille Hattwig initiated a discussion on off-campus safety in the wake of acts of violence and harassment against women in off-campus communities, including in the Greek Row area north of Northeast 45th Street.
“There have also been multiple instances in the last couple days and weeks of break-ins into both sorority houses and I believe, potentially, apartments,” finance and budget director Alece Stancin said. “Not people in frats. It's random people.”
The safety issues raised many questions about how ASUW could best support UW students.
“What level of police involvement do you want to see happening on Greek Row?” Hattwig asked. “What do we ask UW for?”
Director of community relations Alex Schroeder said that she had been in contact with the presidents of the UW Panhellenic Association and that those figures had been working with the UWPD and the SPD to handle incidents of all kinds.
Currently, the UWPD has jurisdiction south of Northeast 45th Street, and the SPD has jurisdiction north of there, Hattwig said, but the UWPD can still undertake limited duties in that area — an arrangement that has given rise to confusion at times. Director of campus partnerships Waleed Khan said that the two departments were working on coordinating their responses.
“UWPD and SPD do work together north of 45th,” Schroeder said. “And so, even though it is technically SPD territory, they sometimes will defer to UWPD, and then UWPD will be like, ‘No, we're deferring to SPD.’ And there's just a conflict in communication.”
The role of the ASUW in liaising with local police departments even as they continue to support BSU in demanding the UW’s divestment from them also came up.
“This is not a separate issue from the fact that we are continuing to call for the defunding of police and recognize the abuses of police, and recognize the fact that many survivors have been traumatized by police in the handling of sexual assaults,” director of university affairs Clara Coyote said. “Ultimately, wouldn't we love to be working with trained advocates who can still be like arms of justice? Yes. And not armed people who are not trained, do not care, et cetera? Yes.”
Khan said that in response to pressure from community members like parents, the UWPD was exploring implementing campus safety responders, who would have the same qualifications as police officers.
“The goal of a campus safety responder is to be on campus where police officers are [not always] needed for issues,” Khan said. “They’re hoping to implement them in the next two to four weeks.”
Censure of Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers
The BOD passed a bill received from the student senate which formally censures Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the congresswoman from Spokane who voted against impeaching former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the attack on the United States Capitol.
The bill calls for McMorris Rodgers, a UW alum, to “forthwith present herself to the ASUW Senate Chamber for the pronouncement of censure.” The bill cites violent language from participants in the riot and messages from her constituents expressing discontent at her actions in calling for the censure.
Senate speaker Lukas Illa said that the ASUW has reached out to the student governments at Eastern Washington, Gonzaga, and WSU on the matter, but hadn’t received a response as of Thursday.
“I don't believe this is a political issue,” senator Alex Davidson, the bill’s sponsor, said, adding that the censure was more a measure to hold a federal official and UW alum “accountable.”
The BOD generally agreed with the sentiment that the bill was apolitical, but acknowledged that there would be some community members unhappy with the censure. Concerns over safety for those who supported the censure were also raised.
“On Jan. 6, the building with the most security was attacked, and we don’t have the same protection as those people in Capitol Hill,” senate vice speaker Mustapha Samateh said. “Thank goodness that everything is online so we will not be targeted on campus.”
Diversity credit expansion efforts
Director of diversity efforts Rachel Smithers reported on efforts to fulfill one of BSU’s demands, increasing the diversity credit requirement.
“What, essentially, our aim for the rest of this year is, is to gather a bunch of different student data so that we are able to create a very specific demand for faculty to make changes to it,” Smithers said.
Smithers said she and Coyote were embarking on a series of presentations around campus on various aspects of the topic, including the history of the diversity credit, the definition of diversity, and what concerns exist today.
Coyote said that while the faculty was moving forward to increase the credit requirement from three credits to five, 93% of UW Seattle students already take five diversity credits and are not convinced that such a change would be anything more than symbolic — a sentiment Smithers echoed.
Smithers said she and Coyote are looking into altering the definition of diversity credits to include such topics as anti-racism.
“Another key point of data is what majors or units, one, don't have a lot of diversity credits within their curriculum, but then also, what students aren't taking as many diversity credit courses, and how is that impacting the work that they're going to do when they leave the university,” Smithers said.
Other notes
The BOD approved Board Bills 1.01 and 4.02, which make changes to the ASUW’s bylaws recommended by the Finance and Budget and Judicial Committees. The changes alter the start and finish dates for some financial reviews to make tabulations of ASUW funding more accurate and help update the financial policy for remote operations, in addition to some grammatical and administrative changes.
The student senate and the Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) are creating a framework by which the two organizations can issue joint statements, Samateh reported. Some points still under consideration include the process to reconcile differences when either of the two bodies recommends changes to joint resolutions.
The BOD meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. PST. The meeting schedule and links to join the Zoom webinar can be found on the ASUW website.
Reach Assistant News Editor Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
