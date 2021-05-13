UW launches mobile clinic for underserved communities in U-District

University District Street Medicine’s (UDSM) latest project, the Mobile Health Outreach van, aims to provide free clinical care and resources to marginalized groups in the area. UW health sciences students across various disciplines will carry out the van’s services, centralized in the U-District area, intended primarily to aid the homeless population.
UDSM aims to “build relationships of trust that break down the barrier” to health care and the Mobile Health Outreach campaign supports this goal by bringing medical and hygiene supplies to people who need them.
Marium Raza and Elisabeth Barker, two health sciences students, have been helping out over the past year. Two times a month, health sciences students bring the van to one of UDSM’s outreach sites in the U-District and central Seattle area.
“With U-District, what we’ve been noticing recently is kind of gentrification before our eyes,” Barker said. “A lot of these resources are gone for this population.”
The van — supplied by donations — provides basic hygiene items, medical screenings, and referrals. UDSM is currently holding a fundraiser to raise $20,000 for the van’s medical supplies and holds an annual Supply Drive to accept item donations from the public.
For Raza and Barker, facilitating outreach is rewarding in all aspects. It provides an opportunity to work alongside their peers.
“Health care isn’t an isolated thing; it’s not like one wound we’re attending to,” Raza said. “It’s a broad-based thing, where folks have social determinants of health affecting them.”
The van is available for use to any student group in UW health sciences. Many different types of UW students have been drawn together through the van’s operations, including those from nursing, pharmacy, social work, and public health.
“It shows the challenges that actually exist, that we don’t really learn in school,” Barker said.
Nina Cook, a van coordinator, is a social work student who has been able to put their studies to the test and has large hopes for the van’s future.
“I would love to see UW be a role model, I guess a leader in that way, in the field of having mobile health be a more accessible thing,” Cook said. “I don’t think that there is a shortage of folks who aren’t able to access services, based on geography.”
Metropolitan areas particularly have high concentrations of homeless individuals. 77% of individuals experiencing homeless are situated in urban areas, according to the Homelessness Research Institute.
The van’s successes could encourage more organizations across the nation to expand their own mobile health services. As of now, there are about 2,000 mobile clinics in the United States meant to serve half a million homeless individuals, lower-income groups, and others barred from accessing healthcare and basic supplies. Many people still remain unassisted.
The Mobile Health Outreach van has already seen their services expanded to Tiny House Villages, Cook said, referring to the Seattle-built homes made for homeless individuals.
The next outreach event will be held May 14 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the UDSM University Heights site, where the Mobile Health Outreach van will be distributing supplies to the public.
