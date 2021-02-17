UW research reveals anti-poverty policies reduce reports of child neglect

Policy aimed at helping struggling families can lead to fewer reports of child neglect, according to research by Nicole Kovski, a Ph.D. student in the Evans School of Public Policy & Governance.
Kovski’s research team looked at child abuse and child neglect reports from agencies on the local and state level from 2004 through 2017 and analyzed this data along with the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) program at the state level. The EITC is a tax credit that boosts the earnings of millions of low- to moderate-income workers each year.
“We found that a 10-percentage point increase in a refundable state EITC benefit led to 241 fewer annual reports of neglect per 100,000 children over the study period,” Kovski wrote in an email. “Accounting for baseline rates of reports of neglect, this estimate amounts to a 9% decline.”
In this study, child maltreatment risk was identified using reports of alleged child maltreatment made to child welfare agencies. These reports came from mandated or voluntary reporters and refer to all forms of child abuse and neglect. Several major forms of child maltreatment that child welfare agencies typically capture in their administrative records including neglect and physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.
“Child maltreatment is a common problem in the United States, with an estimated one-third of children subject to a child protective services investigation before they turn 18,” according to UW News.
Since President Joe Biden has proposed as part of his new stimulus plan an expansion of the child tax credit, discussion about the expansion of the EITC would not be unwarranted in the state legislature. But, as the study’s findings suggest, other broad anti-poverty policies may have the same positive effects as the EITC, including COVID-19 stimulus checks.
Among researchers, there is a growing understanding that the child welfare system has limited ability to remedy many of the factors that lead to maltreatment. The study suggests there is a likely possibility that simple economic support policies for low-income families, not targeted at child welfare, can contribute to ameliorating the family conditions that perpetuate child maltreatment. Economic relief policies, like the EITC, may be effective actions for proactive prevention of child maltreatment.
“The EITC was primarily designed with the goals of encouraging labor force participation, and raising workers’ earnings, but a recent body of research suggests that the EITC also creates positive spillover effects on family members’ health and wellbeing,” Kovski said. “These impacts are not explicitly stated goals of the program, but they can be very consequential nonetheless. Our study adds to this body of research and provides policymakers with evidence on the far reach of income support policies.”
Reach contributing writer Alena Alvarez-Saldivar at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @alenasaladbar
