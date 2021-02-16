Twitch awards Ph.D. student Tal August with research fellowship

Have you ever attempted to read a scientific research paper, only for your eyes to glaze over as you were swallowed up by complex terminology? Or have you ever wanted to post a message in an online community, but were scared that you’d out yourself as the newbie?
Tal August, a Ph.D. student in the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering, explores these issues in his research. Most recently named a 2021 Twitch Research Fellow, August has the opportunity to extend his research into online communities like Twitch and Reddit.
The fellowship — which supports doctoral research students in fields relevant to Twitch, such as computational social science, machine learning, and natural language processing/speech — awards recipients a $10,000 grant and a mentor to aid in their research for the academic year.
“A lot of my past work has been looking at how … we can automatically detect different types of language, and also predict how that language will influence user behavior in some way,” August said. “We looked at how formality would do that, so if we used much more formal messaging when we are providing instructions to a participant, would that change how they behave in a study versus if we provide informal messaging?”
According to August, his next steps will be focused on machine learning.
“You train [the model] to generate explanations and then, in addition to that, you add layers on top of the model that will tell it, while it's generating explanations, to generate explanations in one direction versus another direction,” August said.
He ultimately envisions creating “a tool for moderators to support positive community contributions.” This automated tool would help users write posts that fit within the linguistic nuances of their community.
To help illustrate this idea, August gave an example using Reddit’s r/science thread. Since the community refrains from using personal anecdotes in their posts, the tool would notify the newcomer as they were typing that they were using a lot of personal pronouns and would warn them that this could be borderline anecdotal. Rather than a sidebar containing community guidelines and best practices, this pop-up tool would help writers in the moment.
In addition, August hopes to build a model that can generate its own explanations to help users understand complex terminology. This tool would allow users to click on a complex term and immediately have a pop-up define the term, or the tool could be a bot that users can ask to define a term they hear on a Twitch stream, August said. The feature would generate its own explanations, rather than pulling up an article from Wikipedia “which tends to be fairly complex already” he said, with a function where “you could turn a knob [and] say I want [the explanation] very complex or very simple.”
August hopes that whether it is within the realm of scientific communication or someone just trying to be a part of a new online community, they have the tools necessary to enter and engage without feeling ostracized.
“If researchers were better at including other voices or communicating their work to a broad audience and allowing that broad audience to communicate back to them, I think there would be fewer issues with these models that kind of ignore major stakeholders or minority stakeholders,” August said.
