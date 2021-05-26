Paul G. Allen Family Foundation gifts $1M grant to address vaccine inequity

A $1 million grant from the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation is helping to combat COVID-19 vaccine inequity through a partnership with UW Medicine and Harborview Medical Center. The grant is funding mobile pop-up vaccination clinics that will reach BIPoC communities and people experiencing homelessness in the greater Seattle area.
According to the King County website, vulnerable communities within the county have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, with more positive cases, more hospitalizations, and less access to COVID-19 testing.
This trend has persisted as vaccines roll out. Communities of color, specifically in South Seattle and South King County, are being vaccinated at much lower rates than white people.
The mobile clinics are run by staff from Harborview Medical Center and travel around King County to deliver vaccines to communities with inadequate access to health care.
Lara Littlefield, the director of science and technology partnerships for the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, said the collaboration with UW Medicine and Harborview was a natural choice.
“The University of Washington has been a longtime partner of the foundation,” Littlefield said. “It’s kind of a no-brainer, as a leading research institute in our backyard.”
The Allen Foundation previously funded an extensive COVID-19 study with a $3.4 million grant in July 2020 and donated $1.4 million to provide child care and food security in Washington state in January.
Helping vulnerable communities get vaccinated was the natural next step in responding to the pandemic, according to Littlefield.
“As soon as vaccines were made available, we knew we needed to advance those efforts, particularly for those communities that are underserved,” she said.
Other organizations and businesses based in Seattle, like the Seattle Mariners and Starbucks, have joined in on the efforts to increase vaccine equity in King County through partnering with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medicine. Littlefield said these partnerships are essential in addressing the pandemic and speak toward the supportive nature of the Seattle community.
“We live in a pretty fantastic community,” Littlefield said. “One of the things that we put centrally in our work is partnership, because these are huge issues.”
With the spread of misinformation around COVID-19 and campaigns against vaccination threatening to prolong the pandemic, providing education to high-risk communities is crucial.
According to the Allen Foundation website, “the funds will also allow UW Medicine to partner with community organizations and leaders to disseminate accurate vaccine information and build trust in the vaccination efforts themselves.”
Dr. Lisa Chew, the associate medical director of ambulatory services at Harborview and an associate professor at the School of Medicine, said the collaboration with the Allen Foundation aims to identify underprivileged communities and create a safe space for people to get vaccinated.
“We're filling an unmet gap,” Chew said. “Our role is really for getting to those hard-to-reach populations, being in locations where communities who don't have a lot of trust in the health care system can go to a trusted place where they feel comfortable and people will speak their language.”
The partnership between the Allen Foundation and UW Medicine has reached groups all across King County, holding vaccination pop-ups with Casa Latina, a nonprofit that advocates for Latino immigrants, and the Pacific Islander Community Association of Washington in Federal Way, an organization which provides a place for Pasifika people to gather and preserve their cultural values.
According to Chew, the mobile vaccination clinics have administered nearly 6,000 doses to underserved communities in the greater Seattle area since late February. She said the disproportionate effects of the pandemic on BIPoC communities and those experiencing homeless is reflective of preexisting social problems, and in order for the pandemic to finally end, we must push for vaccine equity.
“The pandemic really highlighted the disparities that existed before the pandemic,” Chew said. “If one community suffers, we all suffer because we're all in it together. Providing vaccine equity is key to ending the pandemic.”
Reach contributing writer Lucy Frothingham at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LucyFroth
