New engineering endowment created to serve rural communities

The “You Rock” Endowed Scholarship — a new scholarship designated specifically for electrical and computer engineering students from rural communities, as well as first-generation college students — was recently established in the department of electrical & computer engineering (ECE) by UW alum Booga Gilbertson.
“I was from a small town of 2,000 people,” Gilbertson said. “I wasn’t the first in my family to go to college, but my partner, Don, he was. But I went to a super small school that just didn’t have some of the advanced classes in math and science, and that can put somebody at a little bit of a disadvantage when it comes to university.”
Gilberston, now the senior vice president and chief operations officer of Puget Sound Energy, graduated from the UW in 1985 with a degree in electrical engineering, according to the ECE department website.
While studying at the UW, Gilbertson said she learned firsthand how meaningful someone’s generosity can be. During her junior year, she received an anonymous gift of $500, which eventually became the inspiration for the creation of her endowment.
“Man, did I need that money for books and food and expenses,” Gilbertson said. “I never figured out who it was, and I still don’t know. But that stuck with me, and I always thought about what would be a good way to give back.”
After she graduated, Gilberston continued to be involved with the UW. From 2012 to 2015, she served on the advisory board for the ECE department, and in 2020 she spoke at the department’s graduation ceremony, according to the ECE department website.
When the ECE department reached out and asked if she would be interested in giving back in a different way, Gilbertson said it was the perfect way to return the favor she had received while attending the UW.
“I know that the education and the experience that I got from the UW, it was so important to me,” Gilbertson said. “I thought it would be awesome if I could send somebody to college. So [the endowment] was able to connect somebody’s generosity from 30 years ago with something I wanted to do anyways, and it all came together.”
Endowed funds are slightly different from regular donations, according to Zoë Bartholomew, assistant director of advancement in the ECE department. The funds are invested through the UW’s Consolidated Endowment Fund, which creates permanent funding for every endowed donation.
“That means the scholarship will exist forever,” Bartholomew said. “The scholarship will grow and be able to support more students, which is why a lot of donors choose to go with that.”
Bartholomew said she has known Gilbertson for a few years now through her volunteer work in the ECE department, and her donation to the department is just one example of her generosity.
“I think Booga is just a great example of philanthropy and how much she cares about the success of students and wants to support and help in any way she can,” Bartholomew said. “We’re very proud to have her as part of our community.”
Reach contributing writer Allie Thomas at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @allieth0mas
