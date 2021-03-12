FDA approves new COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced an emergency use authorization for a new COVID-19 vaccine developed by Janssen Biotech Inc. of Johnson & Johnson. This new vaccine differs from the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in three main ways: It’s a viral vector vaccine rather than an mRNA vaccine; it’s administered in one shot instead of two; and it’s easier to store.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccinations that teach the body how to make the spike protein found on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which the immune system can then recognize and produce antibodies against. On the other hand, Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a viral vector, which uses a harmless virus to induce cells to start producing a protein — the spike protein in this case — that the body’s immune system recognizes as foreign and starts producing antibodies for.
“They're really, in many respects, the same, but they're different in how they actually accomplish the delivery of that genetic material,” Dr. Deborah Fuller, professor of microbiology at UW Medicine, said.
The FDA announcement reported that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approximately “85% effective in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 occurring at least 28 days after vaccination,” compared to the 95% efficacy rate of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to Yale Medicine.
However, Fuller cautioned against reading into these numbers too much.
She noted that while both vaccines are based off the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 that originated in Wuhan, China, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tested at a time when more variants were circulating, so “part of the difference in efficacy can be due to the timing as to when those clinical trials were run,” Fuller said.
“What's important to know about all three of these vaccines is that when you look at the important read out … does it protect us from getting severe disease, does it protect us from getting in the hospital and ending up on a ventilator, does it protect us from, you know, succumbing to the disease,” Fuller said. “All three of them protect at nearly 100% level.”
The CDC’s informational pages about both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines noted that “side effects (such as fever, chills, tiredness, and headache) throughout the body were more common after the second dose of the vaccine.”
“The reactions you're experiencing is your immune response developing responses and, of course, you always develop a stronger response after the second dose,” Fuller said. “And so that corresponds with the stronger reaction.”
However, because the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only one shot, vaccinated individuals are less likely to experience such adverse symptoms as immunity gradually builds up, rather than priming the body and then ramping up immunity, which is the case with the two-dose vaccines, according to Fuller.
Because it is a live virtual vector, this vaccine can be stored at “refrigerator temperatures for a longer period of time without compromising its stability,” Fuller said. This aids distribution by allowing the vaccine to be given in rural areas without the technology to stabilize the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and can help people who might be unable to make two trips to get the vaccine.
Conversely, because viral vector vaccines utilize a virus to transport instructions, readministering updated versions of the vaccine as with booster shots can “start to build up what we call anti-vector immunity, and means you start making antibodies against the vector itself,” Fuller said.
Current demand exceeds the supply of vaccines, Fuller said, and while this new vaccine helps boost that supply, there is still a long way to go.
Regardless, Fuller stressed that one vaccine isn’t “better” than the other.
“The best vaccine is the one that you're offered because you don't want to wait to get immunity,” Fuller said. “You want to get immunity as soon as possible so take whichever one you offered.”
Reach contributing writer Sruthi Ravi at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Sruthi_Ravi7
