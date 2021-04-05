At-home delivery of medicine: A possible solution to pandemic-induced healthcare inequities?

Researchers from the UW School of Medicine started studying at-home deliveries of HIV medicine in South Africa in October 2019.
They hypothesized that home delivery and antiretroviral therapy (ART) monitoring would allow for fewer logistic obstacles and would increase viral suppression in those with HIV. Restrictions on in-person healthcare visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which began a month after research had started, gave the researchers further motivation.
“We were inspired by the mathematical algorithms that delivery companies use to match client preferences and needs with delivery routes to provide client-centered, efficient services that result in the best outcomes for the clients and the provider,” Dr. Ruanne Barnabas, head researcher and associate professor in global health and allergy and infectious diseases at the UW, said.
Research in collaboration with Amazon has continued through the COVID-19 pandemic in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. The Amazon Prime Model consisted of participants paying a one-time fee and receiving their medications and monitoring at home.
162 patients with HIV and on ART were selected for the study. A randomized trial created two groups: 82 participants for home delivery and monitoring of ART, and 80 for clinic-based ART, which is standard care.
Variables collected and analyzed include the payment of the fee for home delivery, delivery service, and most significantly, the net viral suppression, calculated using regression that accounted for gender and age.
The fee for home delivery was based on income, and researchers followed a specific algorithm for sending the medication. Researchers at UW Medicine worked in tandem with Amazon to create an algorithm for adequate delivery of medication based on a route dependent on the ART supply and client’s location. Medicine was usually delivered during the weekdays and the evenings, depending on ordering dates.
The underlying reason for this study was to test whether client-centered, simple access to HIV treatment would improve clinical outcomes. The results showed that patients increased their medical intake and thus bettered their health in the long run.
“Overall viral suppression, which is the indicator of success for treatment, was high in the group that received home monitoring and home delivery of antiretroviral therapy,” Barnabas said. “[Viral suppression] was 88% higher, compared to 74% in the clinical one.”
In the future, the research team is planning a larger study in South Africa — as this one had a small sample size, which the researchers considered a limitation — with the same purpose.
“I hope that other people will also test this strategy, and other countries as well, including in the [United States],” Barnabas said.
COVID-19 restrictions didn’t play a role in influencing the data. Patient retention stayed the same, at 96%. Ninety-eight percent paid the full payment, and 100% of participants reported willingness to the payment, according to researchers.
Since citizens’ health outcomes improved when a fee was paid for their home delivery and monitoring of their antiretroviral therapy, especially in low-income and high-employment communities, this raises the idea of whether this can be replicated in different societies.
