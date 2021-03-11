Student senate introduces bill calling for creation of student-faculty jury

The ASUW Student Senate introduced a bill Tuesday calling for the formation of a student-faculty jury, a system that would summon students and staff for jury duty for accusations and charges of discrimination that violate the UW’s mission statement.
The bill’s sponsor, senator Michael Saunders, hopes a joint jury will provide an added layer of accountability for the university.
“I keep hearing so many different issues on campus regarding accountability in regards to faculty, staff, and administration,” Saunders said. “I think it’s important to find a way to foster connection with students and faculty … to make sure that we can truly address these issues together.”
The bill contains detailed references to past incidents of faculty and staff misconduct, including controversial comments from lecturer Stuart Reges and the “hostile environment” fostered by former UWPD chief of police John Vinson.
“All these examples … affirm that the university’s current system is failing,” Saunders said.
Several existing bodies are meant to deal with faculty misconduct.
The University Complaint Investigation and Resolution Office (UCIRO) handles discrimination, sexual assault, and retaliation reports against employees, including faculty and staff. UCIRO does not investigate issues that happened over a year before the request was made, and does not allow appeals.
The bill claims the university doesn’t provide public information on the hiring and training process for URICO investigators, who are intended to act as “neutral, objective fact-finders.”
The Faculty Disciplinary Task Force is a relatively new body that formed in 2017 to “review and revise existing faculty disciplinary and dispute resolution processes.” It does not have mechanisms for incorporating student body feedback in their proceedings.
The task force is currently drafting a new system for addressing issues related to faculty discipline and disputes.
The Bias Incident Advisory Committee’s main purpose is to collect and share data, meaning it does not issue disciplinary action or investigate reports.
The committee has two student representatives out of 16 total committee members. Student representatives are each selected through the ASUW and the Graduate and Professional Student Senate.
Saunders said the lack of an open selection process fails to foster “an environment for participation from the greater student body.”
2,333 respondents in the UW’s 2020 climate survey reported experiencing “exclusionary, intimidating, offensive, and/or hostile conduct,” yet only 112 students used the Bias Incident Report tool.
According to follow-up statements from survey participants, primary reasons for not reporting included “a lack of knowledge about reporting,” belief that “no action would come from reporting,” or feeling the incidents were “not serious enough to report.”
The ASUW Student Senate meets via Zoom webinar on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
Reach Assistant News Editor Annie Denton at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anniesdenton
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.