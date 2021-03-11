Jessica Ray nominated to list of 1,000 inspiring Black scientists

Jessica Ray, an assistant professor at the UW department of civil & environmental engineering, was recently nominated to Cell Mentor’s list of 1,000 inspiring Black scientists, published in December 2020.
“It was really exciting, and a privilege to be recognized and being included in that list of very talented fellow scientists and mentors,” Ray said. “As a Black scientist I think that is an extra special privilege being included and recognized, for the fact that there is not a lot of Black faculty in general, so to be included in that list was a great honor.”
Ray said her passion for science, and specifically engineering, started early in her life. In high school, she loved math, sciences, working on projects, helping her parents with chores around the house, working with her hands, and coming up with creative solutions for everyday problems.
“When I was an undergraduate, I pursued chemical engineering because I really loved chemistry, math, and applying knowledge to solutions,” Ray said. “I realized towards the end of my undergraduate degree that some of the practices that we learned related to chemical engineering could have severe and significant environmental and global impact, [which] made me shift focus to environmental engineering, instead of chemical engineering.”
After Ray received her bachelor’s and doctorate from Washington University in St. Louis, she worked as a Miller Institute Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of California, Berkeley. There, she investigated low-cost engineered adsorbents for the removal of contaminants in urban stormwater. In 2019, Ray joined the UW department of civil & environmental engineering faculty as an assistant professor.
“A lot of the current faculty within my department, I knew them, I knew of their work, and was really excited to have the opportunity to potentially work with them,” Ray said.
At the UW, Ray said she plans to design, characterize, and apply low-cost composites for removal of contaminants in stormwater and wastewater.
“My group is developing and characterizing novel and composite materials to remove contaminants in different water sources; urban stormwater is one of those,” Ray said. “This is especially important for the Seattle area because, as you know, it tends to rain a lot.”
Stormwater pollution is linked to various negative environmental and human health impacts. In Seattle, a coastal city with a booming seafood industry, seawater pollution would dramatically impact marine life and thus consumer health.
“It is great we are doing this kind of study in Seattle not only because of the great interest among the scientific community but also among the general public,” Ray said. “We plan to work with King County and the Washington [state] Department of Ecology to try and amend our materials in existing stormwater infrastructure so it can help remove those contaminants to avoid those kinds of negative human environmental impacts in the future.”
Reach contributing writer Victor Simoes at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ViC_t_O_r05
