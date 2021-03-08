ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system rolling out to the Pacific Northwest

In an earthquake, time is of the essence, and earthquake early warning (EEW) systems are designed to provide data on seismic activity to organizations responsible for public safety.
ShakeAlert, an EEW system for the west coast, begins its Pacific Northwest release in Oregon on March 11. A Washington release is anticipated for May 2021, according to Robert de Groot, ShakeAlert coordinator for outreach, communication, and technical engagement. The system integrates seismometer stations across the West Coast, which detect and record ground movement during a seismic event, and provides the information and data to third-party organizations.
The Nisqually earthquake that rocked areas of Western Washington 20 years ago serves as a reminder of local tectonic threats. Since 2018, the ShakeAlert system has been servicing organizations throughout the west coast, and notifications will now be made available on mobile devices in Oregon and Washington via text message, according to de Groot.
“The automated systems — like closing valves, slowing down trains, opening up firehouse doors, starting up backup generators, opening garage doors to let people out of their buildings — all of this has been going on for about three years now,” de Groot said.
The journey ahead for ShakeAlert focuses on expansion and education as additional seismometers are built throughout the west coast and the public is further informed on how to handle an EEW alert, according to de Groot.
The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, operated by the UW and the University of Oregon, has been working on the installation and operation of seismometers locally, according to ShakeAlert User Engagement Facilitator Gabriel Lotto. More seismometers serve to increase the efficiency of seismic activity detection and confirmation by ShakeAlert’s infrastructure, Lotto said.
Individuals will not receive direct alerts from any ShakeAlert user interface, as the service provides seismic data to other organizations. The Wireless Emergency Alert system is a federally regulated notification system which services most smartphones and will play an important role in ShakeAlert notification delivery, according to Lotto.
While the technology and the dissemination of the alerts are vital, public education on how to handle an alert and additional information in the moments after an alert are equally important.
“Arguably, our ShakeAlert is the best EEW system in the world, but if people don’t know how to use it, it's worthless,” de Groot said.
Ann Bostrom, a professor of environmental policy and management at the UW, has conducted significant research on the necessity for post-alert messaging for EEW systems.
“For any warning system, you really want people to know after the event — or the alleged event if it's a false alert — what happened,” Bostrom said.
Components of this research, which led to publications on the post-alert messaging system, have been implemented by the United States Geographical Survey into the ShakeAlert EEW technology, according to Bostrom.
“The main strategy for maintaining positive relationships [with people] and making sure you are also improving the system on a continuous basis is to follow up with how the system performed, what it was actually doing, and by doing that ... reporting out subsequent to the warning what happened, who felt it and why, and what the system did,” Bostrom said.
More information on ShakeAlert and access to associated educational materials can be found here.
