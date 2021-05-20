Student senate introduces legislation on disability accommodations, faculty accountability

The ASUW Student Senate introduced a joint measure with the Graduate and Professional Student Senate on Tuesday calling on the university to revise the documentation requirements for requesting disability accommodations.
The UW requires all students go through a formal approval process by the Disability Resources for Students (DRS) office for reasonable accommodations to be considered. DRS requires external medical documentation, including a diagnosis of the disability.
“The university is overreliant on a medicalized understanding of disability that really focuses on how disabled someone is and whether or not they can prove their disability, rather than what they need,” senator Grace Freeman, the resolution’s sponsor, said. “Especially for BIPoC students and women, the process of receiving any sort of medical documentation is ridiculous.”
The measure recommends the university adopt the Association on Higher Education and Disability guidelines on documentation requirements, which emphasize self-reporting and secondary observations from disability resources staff. Under these guidelines, medical or educational records and other documentation may be requested if self-reports and secondary observations are not sufficient.
The senate also introduced a bill calling for a review of the UW’s guidelines for academic freedom and tenure for professors.
The bill suggests pursuing investigations of faculty who “have displayed discriminatory acts,” requiring diversity statements from faculty during the hiring and review process, and hiring more diverse faculty for courses on “diversity, identity, and international subject matters.”
The bill draws heavily from the recent experiences of the bill’s sponsor, Michael Saunders, during a political science course. In a conversation about democratization in South Africa, the professor used the term “the Blacks” to describe indigenous Black South Africans.
Saunders emailed the professor to privately express his concerns with the terminology being used, and the professor opened the topic to comments from the rest of the class. The professor reportedly responded to concerns by saying Saunders had “ill intent.”
Saunders was ultimately reported for “disrupting class” and is now barred from attending “any synchronous lecture or quiz section,” he said.
“Students don’t have a lot of accessibility to hold faculty accountable,” Saunders said. “I’m barred from my classes for speaking up.”
Saunders said the situation is currently under investigation by the University Complaint Investigation and Resolution Office, which handles discrimination, sexual assault, and retaliation reports against employees.
The ASUW Student Senate meets via Zoom webinar on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
Reach Assistant News Editor Annie Denton at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anniesdenton
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.